How to play Wraith in Apex Legends 

Wraith is an interdimensional Skirmisher class Legend in Apex Legends. She is considered one of the most mobile characters in the game, possessing abilities that allow her to stay slippery in every team fight. Wraith has been a part of the game since its debut. Her skill ceiling is consistently growing bigger, and her kit, to this day, possesses one of the best repositioning abilities.

This article will explore Wraith's entire kit in-depth and detail all her abilities in a structured manner. For a detailed brief on how to use her in-game, read below.

What are Wraith's abilities in Apex Legends?

Wraith's kit promotes an aggressive playstyle, and she works best as the forward scout for her team. With her abilities allowing her to swiftly get back to safety, she functions moving ahead, reconning for her team. Below is a list of her abilities:

Voices from the Void (Passive Ability) - You will be dished out a warning whenever players ping you or have their sights on you or your team.

You will be dished out a warning whenever players ping you or have their sights on you or your team. Into the Void (Tactical Ability) - This ability allows Wraith to slip in between the void and the reality dimension. You don't take any damage when in the void, and further gain additional movement speed when using the ability. However, it takes a second or two to charge the ability before you phase into the void.

This ability allows Wraith to slip in between the void and the reality dimension. You don't take any damage when in the void, and further gain additional movement speed when using the ability. However, it takes a second or two to charge the ability before you phase into the void. Dimensional Rift (Ultimate Ability) - With this ability, you can tear open a portal in reality, and traverse through the void from Point A to Point B. Since you traverse through the void, neither you, nor your team can deal damage, nor can be dealt damage when in the void stage. The maximum distance for the portal is currently 152 meters.

Furthermore, she was granted four unique Legend Upgrades with Apex Legends Season 20. These are:

Level 2 Upgrades (Blue EVO)

Tactical Upgrade: -5s Tactical Ability cooldown.

-5s Tactical Ability cooldown. Sixth Sense: Passive triggers when nearby squad count increases.

Level 3 Upgrades (Purple EVO)

Ultimate Upgrade: Reduce Ult cooldown by 20%.

Reduce Ult cooldown by 20%. Quick Shift: Reduce Tac wind-up by 20%.

For best results, we urge you to pick up Sixth Sense and Quick Shift as your primary perks for upcoming games. However, picking up these will entirely depend on your playstyle.

How to use Wraith in Apex Legends?

Wraith thrives on being unpredictable in Apex Legends. As discussed above, her entire kit emphasizes being slippery.

Starting with her tactical ability, Into the Void, it is not merely a get-out-of-jail-free card, it is a vital repositioning tool. Use your small hitbox and slimy playstyle to apply pressure from different directions. When things start going south, simply hit your tactical and retreat to your team or into cover.

Use your Ultimate Ability generously, there is no point in saving your Ultimate ability for the 'best' moment. Use it aggressively, use it defensively, but most importantly, use it to move your team into strategically powerful positions.

If you thrive on firing and fading, this Legend will serve your interests the best. Stay unpredictable and constantly keep your enemies on edge for the best results.

