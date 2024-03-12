5 best Mozambique skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Shotgun users in Apex Legends are always on the lookout for the best Mozambique skins. The Mozambique was initially not considered a top-tier weapon due to its low damage output. However, with the arrival of Apex Legends Season 20, it has started to gain some popularity due to its high magazine size, low recoil, and Hammerpoint rounds.

The Apex Legends item store offers multiple Mozambique skins. Players might have trouble deciding which one to choose for their battle royale journey.

This article lists the five best Mozambique skins available in Apex Legends in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 great Mozambique skins in Apex Legends in 2024

1) Lion's Roar

Lion's Roar first arrived in Apex Legends as a Legendary Mozambique skin (Image via ZeoCrysis/YouTube, Respawn Entertainment)

Lion's Roar is a Legendary Mozambique skin that first arrived in Apex Legends on February 4, 2019. The highlight of its design is the lion sculpted right above its handle. It comes in a red and gold exterior wrap.

Lion's Roar is occasionally available in the item shop for 1800 Apex Coins. It can also be crafted with 1200 Crafting Metals.

2) Impulse Fire

Impulse Fire can be crafted with 1200 Crafting Metals in the game (Image via SoiYa/YouTube, Respawn Entertainment)

Impulse Fire is a Legendary skin that came out on February 4, 2019. It comes in a classic black-and-white color combination with hints of gold and has an octagonal shape.

Impulse Fire can be crafted with 1200 Crafting Metals. It is unknown whether it will be available in the item store.

3) Red Alert

Red Alert glows in the dark thanks to its red patterns (Image via InspectShow/YouTube, Respawn Entertainment)

Red Alert is a Legendary Mozambique skin and is one of the oldest cosmetics in Apex Legends. It is a sharp-looking skin that glows in the dark with red patterns. It comes with a leather finish on its base and a wooden frame on top.

Red Alert is not an event-specific skin and can be crafted with 1200 Crafting Metals in the loadout section.

4) Norse Code

Players who love a Viking theme might want to get Norse Code in the game (Image via DOODMANO/YouTube, Respawn Entertainment)

Norse Code is one of the most rare Legendary Mozambique skins in Apex Legends. It has a Viking theme with a Norse design. The cosmetic comes with a leather handle and a furry base. It has black and white patterns.

Norse Code first came out in The Old Ways Event on April 7, 2020, as a part of the Old Ways Bundle. It made its return around June 2023 and was priced at around 1800 Apex Coins.

5) Brother of the Blade

Brother of the Blade can be directly crafted in the loadout section of the game (Image via InspectShow/YouTube, Respawn Entertainment)

Brother of the Blade is a Legendary cosmetic item for Mozambique shotgun in Apex Legends. It has a dark, metallic design accented with gold. The base of the pump mechanism is pitch black, and the barrel features intricate floral engravings.

Brother of the Blade is not an event-specific skin and can be directly crafted in the loadout section for 1200 Crafting Metals. It may also be available for purchase (with Apex Coins) in the store rotation, but it is not guaranteed to be available at any given time.

