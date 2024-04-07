Apex Legends Exotic Shards currency leaked: Everything we know so far

Apex Legends Exotic Shards are a new in-game currency that is expected to arrive in this title in the future. In this game, virtual currencies are used to make in-game purchases. As KralRindo (@kralrindo on X) reported, a new one may be introduced in the game, enabling players to buy specific in-game cosmetic items.

This title features four unique currency types — Legend tokens, Crafting Metals, Heirloom shards, and Apex Coins — that serve as the primary means for players to acquire the battle pass, cosmetic items, and more. KralRindo's posts suggest Apex Legends Exotic Shards will join that list.

Apex Legends Exotic Shards explained

Apex Legends Exotic Shards are expected to allow you to unlock specific customization items like Artifact Set items and Reactive weapon skins.

Apex artifacts are universal melee cosmetic items that are not character-specific and are usable with any Legend. The Cobalt Katar Heirloom Apex Artifact was the first cosmetic item in this category and was introduced through the Shadow Society Event on March 26, 2024.

Reactive weapon skins, on the other hand, are decorative enhancements for weapons that change their appearance based on your performance in-game. This makes such cosmetics highly desirable. These skins add a distinctive touch and showcase a player's skill. Currently, these items can be obtained through Apex Packs, Battle Pass, and Event rewards, as well as purchased using Apex Coins.

A post from another leaker, Osvaldatore, suggests that Apex Legends Exotic Shards could alter the way currencies are obtained, as rumors suggest they can be earned through Apex Packs. Additionally, they might be available for direct purchase in the Apex item store.

It is important to note that this information is speculative. No official confirmation has been provided regarding Apex Legends Exotic Shards' release date or availability for players.

For more news and the latest updates on Apex Legends, keep following Sportskeeda.