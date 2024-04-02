New Apex Legends update is reportedly resetting player accounts

A new Apex Legends update that has brought cross-progression into the game is reported to be reset Apex accounts to level one. This new update was subject to numerous reports of in-game customizations like Mythic Heirlooms, event badges, and weapon skins vanishing from players' accounts. The update, deemed a glitch, has become a cause of frustration for players who have lost their game progress and statistics.

The new Apex Legends update went live after the April Fools' event ended and has caught heat within the community for all the wrong reasons. This article explores more.

Apex Legends update resets player accounts

The new Apex Legends Update is causing players to lose their in-game possessions and progress. In-game currencies like Crafting Metals, Apex Coins and Legend Tokens have vanished and are back to zero.

This issue has forced players into playing orientation games as all their account progress is gone and they will have to start over again. These items and ranks take time to accumulate but they disappeared in a matter of seconds.

Respawn has acknowledged the severity of the situation and assured players that they will be investigating the account reset issue in the game. This has been a difficult year for Apex Legends what with the ALGS hack situation occurring just a few weeks into Season 20.

The game's player count is also expected to drop considering the amount of issues that they are facing with the new update.

Respawn should prioritize development efforts toward a solution for data recovery and prevent future losses. But considering their track record, players could likely be disappointed if they expect major changes soon. They are advised to keep an eye on Apex Legends' social media channels and official website for updates from the developers regarding a fix.

