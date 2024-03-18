TSM Imperialhal banned during ALGS: What we know so far

TSM Imperialhal was banned from Apex Legends during the ALGS NA Pro League, causing players to speculate about the reason for the account suspension. Imperialhal, a professional Apex Legends player for TSM, won the ALGS 2023 Split 1 Playoffs Championship and is a well-known entity in the FPS streaming community.

During the final match of the ALGS NA Pro League, the professional player was hacked. When Imperialhal left the game lobby, he received a penalty for abandoning the game. Shortly after the incident, he was hit with a ban on stream, which caused controversy.

Why was TSM Imperialhal banned during ALGS?

Expand Tweet

TSM Imperial Hal and DZ Genburten were both hacked during the ALGS Tournament and were given aim hacks and wall cheats during competitive play. Imperialhal noticed the cheats when he was able to effortlessly beam an opponent with a high recoil weapon during the match. A hacker who goes by the alias Destroyer2009 breached the players ' accounts while they were in a private session and gave them cheats during the middle of the tournament.

Expand Tweet

TSM Imperialhal left the private session after the hacking incident and noticed that he could no longer start the matchmaking queue in any game mode and speculated that something might have gone south. His speculation soon became a reality when he received an account ban notification in front of thousands of live viewers and was suspended from matchmaking in the game.

Expand Tweet

The ALGS Hack incident is speculated to be the reason for TSM Imperialhal's ban, as he received the hacks on the same account on which he was competing during the tournament. This likely got detected by the game's anti-cheat system, resulting in an automatic ban. Players are shocked that a professional player has been banned when the actual culprit has not been charged.

Expand Tweet

As a result of the ban, TSM Imperialhal cannot play Apex Legends or any other other games published by EA. Upon investigation of the game client, he received a prompt stating that his EA account had been permanently banned and would be disabled from that point onwards.

To read more news and articles about Apex, click here:

5 best Peacekeeper Skins|| Top 5 Havoc skins || Top 5 Mozambique skins