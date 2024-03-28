Apex Legends April Fools Event 2024: Expected release date, game modes, and more

The April Fools Event is a fan-favorite limited-time event in Apex Legends Season 20, expected to commence on April 1, 2024, at 10 am Pacific Time (PT). The renowned content creator and data miner HYPERMYSTx has unearthed intriguing game data with new information hints at the imminent release of a special event and modes available to players in this limited-time event.

This article explores the modes and limited-time changes expected from the Apex Legends April Fools Event. Read on for a detailed brief on this event and related information.

NOTE: The details in this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

Apex Legends April Fools Event: Expected release date and time for all regions

There is no official information about the release date and time of the Apex Legends April Fools Event. Still, according to the release date schedules of the previous April Fools Events, it is speculated to be April 1, 2024, at 10 am PT.

Here is a list of the expected dates and times for all regions based on speculations around the release date and schedule of previous April Fools Events:

Pacific Time (PT): April 23, 2024, at 10 am

April 23, 2024, at 10 am Eastern Time (ET): April 23, 2024, at 1 pm

April 23, 2024, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 23, 2024, at 5 pm

April 23, 2024, at 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm

April 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): April 24, 2024, at 2 am

April 24, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT): April 24, 2024, 2024, at 4 am

All limited-time modes in Apex Legends April Fools Event

Players eagerly anticipate the Apex Legends April Fools event modes for their creativity, humor, and unexpected twists. Whether it’s weapon variations, surprise loot, or playful pranks, these events add a delightful touch to the game's overall feel. As per the leak-mined information, there will be three new limited-time modes in the Apex Legends April Fools Event.

Here is an overview of the leaked game modes;

1) Trios - April Fools

This limited-time mode is speculated to feature special weapons like the Mozambique weapons that came in the previous April Fool Event in 2023. These weapons will have bizarre functions like varied mag sizes and ammo types that will change the direction of the Apex Legends trios matches.

2) Control - April Fools

The Apex Legends April Fools Event will add a new feature to the Control mode where players will be healed fully after getting eliminated during the match. Control mode in Apex Legends is a team-centered format that focuses on securing and maintaining control over specific areas on the game map.

3) Gun Run - April Fools

The Apex Legends April Fools Event brings a new feature to the Gun-Run mode where players will receive a full heal after successfully getting a kill during the match. Gun Run mode in Apex Legends is a team-based format that guides players through a linear progression of 25 weapons. The gameplay commences with each team of three receiving a predetermined weapon. Successfully securing a kill advances the team to the next firearm in the sequence.

On top of all these game modes and gameplay changes, HYPERMYSTx also mentioned a new Account Badge that players will receive during the Apex Legends April Fools Event. Players can expect to get the Fool Proof Account Badge that has the following description:

"Celebrates the Champion of the April Fools 2024 Apex Games, Nessie".

This will be a limited-time event Account Badge and will be usable with any Legend in the Apex Legends character roster.

That's all the available information about the upcoming April Fools Event in Apex Legends Season 20.

