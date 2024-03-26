Lockdown LTM in Apex Legends: Release date, how to play, and more

Introduced as a limited-time mode (LTM), Lockdown LTM in Apex Legends will bring a new experience for Apex players. For the first time since the game's release, Apex Legends will feature a four-man squad mode, allowing players to team up with up to three of their friends for some adrenaline-fueled action. The Lockdown LTM in Apex Legends will debut on March 26, 2024, at 10 am PT, along with the Apex Legends Shadow Society Collection Event.

This article will explore all the aspects of the Lockdown LTM in Apex Legends. For a detailed brief about the event and all related details, read below.

Lockdown LTM in Apex Legends release date and time for all regions

Here are the release dates and times of the Lockdown LTM in all regions:

Pacific Time (PT): March 26, 2024, at 10 am

March 26, 2024, at 10 am Eastern Time (ET): March 26, 2024, at 1 pm

March 26, 2024, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 26, 2024, at 5 pm

March 26, 2024, at 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): March 26, 2024, at 10:30 pm

March 26, 2024, at 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): March 27, 2024, at 2 am

March 27, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT): March 27, 2024, at 4 am

How to play Lockdown LTM in Apex Legends

Lockdown LTM in Apex Legends will feature the first-ever four-squad combat event. Like Control, players will have to capture and take control of zones. These zones will spawn periodically across the map, and players have to battle it out in a free-for-all team deathmatch setup.

Each player will have a set of standardized loadouts to choose from. Squads will have to have to battle on maps from the Mixtape lineup and duke it out until the end in the marvelous peaks of Thunderdome, Skulltown, Zeus Station, and Monument.

The first team to reach 500 points will secure victory. Points can be earned by capturing zones, holding them against enemy players, and by eliminating opponent players and squads. Here is a detailed breakdown of the point structure:

First on Zone: 15 points

15 points Holding Zone: 5 points per three seconds

5 points per three seconds Zone Captured: 25 points

25 points Last Stand Zone Captured: 50 points

50 points Eliminating player: 5 points

5 points Eliminating all players from the zone: 10 points

10 points Eliminating players in the lead: 15 points

Furthermore, you can complete daily and weekly event missions to earn Reputation Points, which can be cashed in for juicy free rewards. Here's a glimpse of some of these free collectibles:

Horizon Epic skin

Octane Epic skin

75 Crafting Materials

Apex Packs

C.A.R. SMG weapon skin

Triple Take weapon skin

That's all there is to know about the Lockdown LTM in Apex Legends. For more Apex Legends news, check these links below:

