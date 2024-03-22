Apex Legends Cobalt Katar Heirloom: How to unlock, estimated price, and more

Respawn Entertainment revealed the new mythic Cobalt Katar Heirloom in Apex Legends Season 20. This Heirloom is part of the upcoming Shadow Society Collection Event that will run from March 26, 2024, to April 16, 2024, bringing in new in-game customizations, challenges, and rewards.

Cobalt Katar is not a Legend-specific Heirloom and can be paired with any Legend similar to the Buster Sword R5 that came with the Final Fantasy Seven Rebirth crossover event. This article provides an in-depth review of the new Heirloom in Apex Legends.

How to unlock Cobalt Katar Heirloom in Apex Legends

Expand Tweet

The Shadow Society Collection Event will feature various new skins alongside the Cobalt Katar Heirloom in Apex Legends Season 20. The highlight of this Heirloom is that it is customizable. Players will be able to mix different variations to make a unique set of customizations for Cobalt Katar Heirloom.

There are two ways to obtain this Heirloom:

Buying out the Collection Event:

As mentioned above, the Shadow Society Collection Event will run from March 26, 2024, to April 16, 2024. Finishing the entire event, i.e., purchasing all 36 items from the event packs, will unlock the final reward of this event, which is the Cobalt Katar Heirloom, part of the new class of rare heirlooms called Apex Artifacts.

Buying it from the Mythic Store:

The previous method can only be used by players who intend to purchase the new Heirloom recolor during the Shadow Society Collection Event. If you have spare Heirloom Shards and wish to unlock this item, wait till the event ends on April 16, 2024. Then, follow these steps:

Go to the Store tab and head to the Mythic Store page. Locate the Cobalt Katar Heirloom and purchase it using 150 Heirloom Shards.

Estimated price of Cobalt Katar Heirloom in Apex Legends

Expand Tweet

There will be a guaranteed unlock system where players must open several event packs to unlock the Heirloom. There is no official price for the Heirloom itself, but considering it's a Mythic item, the guaranteed unlock system likely involves opening many packs.

Estimates suggest it could cost $700 if players aim to directly unlock it through packs when buying the 36 event skins in the event shop. To acquire this cosmetic, players can expect to pay an initial cost of $290-$300, as per KralRindo. On top of that, the heirloom's special customization options and colorways may require an additional $400.

For more Apex news, check these links below:

5 best C.A.R. SMG skins II Wattson guide II Best AimLabs routines