Apex Legends Solos Takeover in Season 21: What we know so far

Apex Legends Solos Takeover in Season 21 has definitely shaken up the game's community. With the idea of a solo playlist being rejected over the years, Respawn Entertainment shocked players by promising to introduce a brand-new Solos Takeover in Season 21. With official news confirming the debut of this LTM, the community is excited to know all the details associated with it.

This article explores the brand-new Apex Legends Solos Takeover in Season 21 and provides players with details about what they can expect from this game mode.

What is Apex Legends Solos Takeover?

Expand Tweet

Apex Legends Solos Takeover, as evident from the name, will take over the duos playlist in the game. With the debut of Season 21, players will have the option to queue for a solo-only game mode, featuring an array of interesting features.

Despite stating that a solo game is strongly against the essence of Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment has finally given in to the wishes of the community and introduced a fantastic new mode.

With the promise of high-octane gameplay and the comfort of not having to scour for loot every game, players will be able to plunge deep into adrenaline-pumping hot drops and begin their kill race in this mode.

That said, let us explore the features being introduced in Apex Legends Solos Takeover.

1) Pre-kitted weapons

Similar to Apex Legends' Three Strikes, Solos Takeover will feature pre-kitted weapons to maximize combat uptime. These kitted weapons will be scattered across the floor, allowing you to quickly loot and get into the action.

Furthermore, with pre-kitted weapons, there's no hassle of finding all the right attachments for your guns. You'll have access to a plethora of weapons, ranging from common rarity to legendary.

2) Battle Sense

Battle Sense (Image via Respawn Entertainment and youtube.com/@thegamingmerchant)

With Apex Legends Solos Takeover, your HUD will feature a unique player detector known as Battle Sense. Battle Sense becomes active whenever you have players in a 50-meter radius around you.

This feature will allow you to constantly be aware of who's nearby and ready to fight instead of mindlessly running around the map looking for action.

3) Respawn Token

Every player in Solos Takeover gets a second chance through a respawn token. Upon your first death, you will have the option to respawn again in the match, without heading back to the lobby. This feature is similar to Three Strikes, which allows players to stay engaged for a longer duration.

If you do not use your Respawn Token by the end of the match, your token will be converted into EVO Points.

That's all there is to know about the brand-new Solo Takeover in Apex Legends Season 21. Players must note that this mode will stay live from May 7, 2024, to June 24, 2024.

For more news and guides, check these links below: