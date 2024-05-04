Numerous Legend buffs and nerfs will be implemented in Apex Legends Season 21. With the debut of a new season comes a significant change in the balance of the game in order to establish a healthy new meta. This preserves the shooter's competitive integrity and provides players with a fresh experience as they grind to find the meta Legends of the season.

In Apex Legends Season 21, a variety of Legend buffs and nerfs have been implemented to drastically change the ongoing meta in the game. These changes have been made for both Legend abilities and Legend Upgrades.

Keep reading for a detailed look at all these changes.

Every Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 21

With Apex Legends Season 21, a number of Legends are getting their fair share of buffs and nerfs based on their performances in Season 20. Here are all the balance changes incorporated for the new season:

Legend buffs

1) Conduit

Conduit will now be able to stack up to three Shield Batteries in her inventory using a new perk called 'Battpack'. This will be an unlockable Legend Upgrade which will replace the previous Level 2 perk 'Battery Collection'.

2) Catalyst

Catalyst will now get a brand-new perk, Ferro-Door, which will allow her to cast a broken door to its original state. Rebuilding a broken door will also simultaneously reinforce it with ferrofluid.

3) Bloodhound

Bloodhound is seeing some changes to their kit. A new perk will now allow the Legend to extend their Beast of the Hunt duration with every knockdown.

4) Ballistic

The new Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 21 will boost Ballistic''s pick rate. With the new update, Ballistic's Sling weapon will now upgrade with each armor upgrade selection.

5) Fuse

Fuse will now have access to Ring Consoles with a brand new perk called 'Ring Master'

6) Ash

Ash is seeing a massive buff in Season 21. Arc Snare, Ash's tactical will now be an off-hand ability. Essentially, Ash will be able to snare people while shooting their gun, or interacting with items. This is in-tune with Legends with similar off-hand abilities such as Mad Maggie, Revenant (pre-rework), and Bangalore.

7) Crypto

The latest balance changes indicate that Crypto will now be able to see the number of squads nearby without being in drone view. This will however only be possible if he has his drone deployed.

Legend nerfs

1) Octane

Octane's Thick Skin perk is moving to Level 3 Legend upgrade in the latest season. Furthermore, instead of 25% less stim damage, players will now only have access to -5 HP stim damage.

2) Catalyst

Alongside buffs, Catalyst is losing one of her perks 'Long Cast' in the new season.

That's all there is to know about all the Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 21.

