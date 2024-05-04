Alter in Apex Legends: A Harbinger of Destruction or an Observer?

Alter is the newest Skirmisher in Apex Legends, and her entire persona is enveloped in mystery. Respawn Entertainment released a trailer for the character, where she spoke extensively about multiple backstories that seem false, mocking some of the existing characters directly. It showcases how closely she guards her truths and observes the destruction of different worlds in different dimensions.

Alter also describes the state of each world as being on the brink of destruction while others just need a simple push in the direction. Her ominous presence in all the worlds, be it as an observer or instigator, might have a hidden purpose.

Let's take a closer look at Alter’s possible origins in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Who is Alter in Apex Legends and where do her powers come from?

It is important to note that all of the speculations will be based on Alter’s official legend trailer. The first thing we see is a quick showcase of her ability to enter the Void and travel through dimensions. She seems highly proficient in combat and, considering her niche targets, we can assume she served as an assassin at some point.

Alter's entry in the official trailer (Image via Electronic Arts)

The trailer continues with her capturing and eliminating various characters while repeatedly teasing about her origin. This is where viewers would think her backstory begins as she narrates about a past when she was trained as an assassin. She reveals she was betrayed by her comrades and had only one choice, but doesn't reveal the rest.

Alter's narration of her origins (Image via Electronic Arts)

The next scene takes us to another world where she begins narrating a completely different story. Alter mocks Loba’s life and cites how she fought against opposing forces to avenge her loved ones. This starts making things interesting as we can see how reluctant she is about telling the truth.

The next story she tells her victim is about a hunter of the Old Ways who took down large monsters, hinting at Bloodhound’s origin. She even goes as far as mentioning a pet bird that has a striking resemblance with the Hound’s Raven.

Alter's various stories about the past (Image via Electronic Arts)

Alter starts telling another story about her being a proficient martial artist who later went on to play soccer in the biggest leagues. But at the end of all the made-up stories, she mentions being the leader of a certain group without mentioning the name. In the end, she finally sets foot in a dystopian world, and we see her holding a picture of Horizon and her son, Newton Somers.

Alter’s entire narration about her life looks like nothing but lies. Or does it? Even after safeguarding her secrets forever, it could be that behind all the made-up stories, there were a few truths hidden in them. But we can be sure that she's looking for Horizon and is the primary reason for appearing in the current world of Apex Legends.

Alter holding Horizon and Newt's picture (Image via Electronic Arts)

Alter's official character blog states she had found a pattern while watching worlds being destroyed: that a single person was behind the calamities for most realities. This could hint that Horizon’s actions might destroy the world in the future. Since Horizon already possesses the Time Gauntlet, she might try to go back and meet her long-lost son. All of this could kickstart a series of events that would lead to the world's destruction.

That concludes our search for Alter’s potential purpose for crossing dimensions and entering the Apex Legends world.

Alter and Wraith in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

As for her origins, nothing is officially available to corroborate her existence. All we know is that her name is YingLing Lui. Considering her ability kit, it's safe to assume she is somehow related to Wraith. She fits the description of Subject Zero in the experimentations led by Dr. Blasey who worked for the Ares Division.

The description states that Subject Zero had a burn mark that started from the left shoulder and disappeared into a gauntlet on the arm. Moreover, the football arena scene in the trailer was filled with Wraith clones playing against her.

Alter in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Let’s piece back parts of the stories that the latest Skirmisher told her victims. She was likely trained to be an assassin and was betrayed, which gave her a burn scar. She was dragged away from the grave by Ares Division soldiers in the second story. Her ability to travel through dimensions with Void Technology is also very difficult to acquire.

All of these speculations lead us to a few direct questions: Is Alter Subject Zero? And is she trying to find Horizon to accelerate the destruction of the Apex Legends world?