5 must-know movement techs in Apex Legends (2024)

Movement techs in Apex Legends allow you to gain momentum and chain together multiple movement mechanics to outplay your opponent. If executed smartly in a gunfight, the player gets an advantage by evading damage or positioning themselves better. With so many movement mechanics in the game, finding the right resources to begin learning movement can be daunting.

These 5 must-know movement techs in Apex Legends form the foundation for every other intermediate to advanced movement mechanic. Mastery of these mechanics is crucial for success in Apex Legends.

5 must-know movement techs in Apex Legends

Movement in Apex Legends begins with gaining and conserving momentum. Gaining momentum starts with running at peak velocity, which can be achieved by holstering your weapon. Holstering increases your running velocity from 260 to 299. This slight boost in velocity allows for faster and more efficient implementation of movement techs in Apex Legends.

1) Slide Jump

Slide Jumping in Apex Legends (Image via Apex Legends)

Slide jumping can be performed by consecutively hitting the crouch and jump action while running. This briefly increases your velocity from 299 to 450, which is a significant boost in momentum and can be used to start chaining other movement mechanics. As such, slide jumping is one of the most basic movement techs used to traverse the map in Apex Legends.

2) Edge Sliding

Edge Sliding in Apex Legends (Image via Apex Legends)

Edge Sliding is performed by hitting the crouch input just as you’re falling off the edge of an object. Assuming you have some initial momentum from running, this technique will boost you off the edge with significant velocity. With some awareness of surrounding objects, edge sliding will become an integral part of your movement chain.

3)Tap-Strafing

Tap-strafing is a technique to redirect your momentum in any direction. For this to work, the move forward action must be bound to your mouse scroll wheel up. Three simultaneous actions must be performed right after slide jumping.

Let go of your W (move forward) key. Hold either the A or D key, depending on the direction you are redirecting your momentum. Scroll up your mouse while rotating your view in the direction you want to go.

This technique only works when you're in the air. If done correctly, this sharply pulls you in the direction you want to go.

4) Zipline Super jump

Zipline Super Jump in Apex Legends (Image via Apex Legends)

This technique allows you to gain more height from your jump using a zipline near you. It's easily done if the jump action is bound to your scroll wheel down. To perform this mechanic, you need to interact with a zipline and scroll down almost immediately after.

Super jumps chained with tap-strafe can be used to get to the platform above you quickly or to evade damage during a fight. Its efficiency places Zipline Super jump in the fourth spot in this list of must-know movement techs in Apex Legends.

5) Wall Bounce

Wall Bouncing is a mechanic that allows you to keep your momentum going by bouncing off a wall or object near you. It lets you jump higher while also redirecting your momentum, making yourself a difficult target to hit.

To perform this, you must have your jump action bound to the scroll wheel of your mouse. While you still have momentum, you must slide and jump to the wall or object you want to bounce off of. As soon as you make contact, jump with your scroll. If done correctly, it will push you off in the opposite direction.

Paired with tap-strafing, this mechanic allows you to go around corners or even over enemies, thus evading damage.

These cover the 5 must-know movement techs in Apex Legends that are essential for a complete Apex experience.

