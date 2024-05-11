The Apex Legends "client is not running anti-cheat" error has been a major cause of in-game disruption for players. When this error occurs, players are unable to launch the game client, let alone play the game. With the Easy Anti Cheat being blocked, players will not be able to play the title until they find the root cause of the problem.

This article discusses all the probable causes and effective solutions to fix the Apex Legends "client is not running anti-cheat" error in Season 21.

Possible fixes for Apex Legends "client is not running anti-cheat" error

Apex Legends "client is not running anti-cheat" error (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

You can try out the following fixes to bypass the "client is not running anti-cheat" error in Apex Legends.

1) Uninstall accessory applications

While the reasoning isn't certain, accessory apps for your peripherals, such as Logitech G Hub, Razer Synapse, and more seem to cause a lot of issues with the Apex Legends anti-cheat. We urge you to get rid of these apps temporarily until Respawn and EA issue a hotfix to patch the problem.

Since these applications use the on-board memory on your devices for storing configuration settings, you should not run into any issues with your current preferred peripheral configurations.

2) Uninstall controller remapping applications

If you are in the habit of using controller remapping applications, such as REWASD, you have to uninstall them to bypass this error.

Netizens strongly believe third-party configuration applications are the major cause of the "client is not running anti-cheat" error in Apex Legend. Since the last wave of updates banning players from using config scripts in the game, these applications have, for the most part, been made redundant.

Also read: Apex Legends Alter: All abilities explained

Possible causes for Apex Legends "client is not running anti-cheat" error

Expand Tweet

While not confirmed by official sources, corroboration from numerous users indicates that the anti-cheat error faced by players in Apex Legends Season 21 mostly stems from the use of third-party applications to adjust their configurations.

These apps range from mere peripheral hubs applications, such as Logitech G Hub, and Razer Synapse, to free-range configuration applications like REWASD, which allow you to map your controller's input with respect to PC inputs.

To the best of our knowledge, we believe that uninstalling these apps until an official hotfix is initiated, is the best course of action.

Read about other errors: Apex Legends heirloom equip bug: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

For more Apex Legends news and guides, check out our other articles: