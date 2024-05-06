Apex Legends season 21 weapon changes: Charge Rifle buff, Wingman nerfed, Skullpiercer removed, and more

Apex Legends Season 21 is just around the corner and Respawn Entertainment has released the seasonal patch notes. Among the most noticeable changes, the devs have decided to completely disable the Skullpiercer Hop-Up in an attempt to reduce the effectiveness of weapons like 30-30 Repeater and Longbow DMR.
This article will highlight all the weapon changes alongside any balance updates for Apex Legends Season 21.
Apex Legends Season 21 All Weapon Changes
Here is a list of all the changes that will be ingrained in the upcoming seasonal update for Apex Legends:
Weapons and Attachments
30-30 Repeater
- Skullpiercer Hop-Up removed
The developers have taken note of this weapon being exceptionally lethal in medium and long-range gunfights with the Hop-Up. This change was made to help other marksman guns and sniper rifles compete.
Charge Rifle
- ADS recoil improved and stabilized
This is not a significant buff but it will make it more usable as the devs have turned down its massive recoil kick.
Longbow DMR
- Skullpiercer Hop-Up removed
- Barrel Stabilizer attachment removed
- Base recoil significantly improved
- Projectile gravity reduced
- ADS in and out time reduced
A smaller number of attachments for this entry-level sniper will help players utilize it more efficiently. However, the removal of the Hop-Up slot will result in a significant damage output reduction.
Triple-Take
- Now takes Boosted Loader Hop-Up
The Boosted Loader will help the community make the most out of it and reduce the reload times by a large margin.
Hop-Ups
- Skullpiercer removed from the loot pool
- Boosted Loader added to the loot pool
The Boasted Loader will now add extra bullets when reloading supported weapons before the magazine is emptied.
1x Digital Threat Optic
- Removed from loot pool and all locked set weapons
This optic is completely removed from all weapons, as it has a massive impact on the Legend pick rates due to its synergy with certain characters. The devs will likely implement perks after performing analytics, during Apex Legends Season 21, as an alternative to the use of this optic.
Care Package
Wingman returns to the floor
- Projectile size reduced to pre-care package values
- Damage reduced to 45 (was 50)
- Skullpiercer Elite removed
- Hipfire accuracy reduced
- Now takes Boosted Loader Hop-Up
- No longer takes magazines as an attachment
Devotion enters the Care Package
- New Reverse Hipfire: Sustained hip-fire will tighten accuracy instead of widening
- Damage increased to 16 (was 15)
- Magazine size increased to 54 (was 48 at purple)
- Reserve Ammo: 324
- Empty reload time significantly reduced
Gold Weapons Rotation
- Nemesis Burst AR, Triple-Take, Peacekeeper, Prowler PDW, and Longbow DMR
Guaranteed Weapons out of Loot Bins
- The first loot bin opened by an unarmed player will always contain a weapon
This is a massive change that will provide the player base with an opportunity to fight against enemy squads without worrying about finding a weapon.
Retrieving Banners from Death Boxes
Collecting a banner will no longer lock the player out of critical gameplay actions
- Running, shooting, punching, and reviving will all break out of the banner collect animation while still registering as a successful collection
- Players can immediately interact with a Death Box a second time while the animation is playing or continue holding the interact button to collect and enter a Death Box in one flow
This is a massive change that will enable players to optimize looting and prevent idling while collecting banners in Apex Legends Season 21.
Survival Items and Support Bins
- Survival items now only spawn from a support bin’s tray if the team is in need
