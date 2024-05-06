Who was the most picked legend in the Year 4 ALGS Split 1 Playoffs?

A new list of the most picked legends in Apex Legends is available as the Year 4 ALGS Split 1 has concluded with REJECT WINNITY securing the Championship title. While team composition is one of many factors that contribute to a team’s winning moments, it has to be paired up with several others like game sense, map knowledge, rotations, and mechanical prowess to aim and shoot.

You can skim through the highlights of the previous matches and learn from the instantaneous decision-making skills for your own ranked games. To gain more insight into what characters can be most helpful for your in-game experience, let us take a look at the most picked legends in the Year 4 ALGS Split 1 Playoffs.

Bangalore led the charge with the highest pick rate of 88.52% with Bloodhound trailing in second place with an 86.89% pick rate. Below, we will explore the pick-rates of all legends played in the tournament.

All legend pick rates in Year 4 ALGS Split 1

ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) is Apex Legends’ biggest esports event, featuring the world’s most prominent teams and emerging talents. Teams from all over the world take part in this competition and fight for the ultimate ALGS Champion title. Here is a quick list of the region-wise team divisions:

North America: 12 teams

12 teams EMEA: 8 teams

8 teams APAC North: 8 teams

8 teams APAC South: 8 teams

8 teams China: 2 teams

2 teams South America: 2 teams

These teams have to carefully consider each of their character choices as it could be the key difference between a win and a loss. However, a dominant duo meta has emerged in ALGS and recorded some of the highest pick rates. Here is a list of the most picked legends in Year 4 ALGS Split 1:

Bangalore 88.52% Bloodhound 86.89% Caustic 57.54% Horizon 16.89% Wattson 12.30% Conduit 8.77% Lifeline 6.31% Valkyrie 6.31% Crypto 4.26% Wraith 3.77% Rampart 2.62% Pathfinder 1.64% Newcastle 0.98% Catalyst 0.90% Gibraltar 0.74% Loba 0.57% Fuse 0.33% Revenant 0.25% Mad Maggie 0.16% Mirage 0.16% Octane 0.08%

What were the most picked team compositions in Year 4 ALGS Split 1?

The top five legends from the list constituted the team composition of most teams. Since the developers nerfed the Digital Threat and disabled it from Sub Machine Guns (SMGs), the professionals have adopted the archaic workaround of picking Bangalore with Bloodhound. Here are the most picked team compositions in Year 4 ALGS Split 1:

Bangalore, Bloodhound, Caustic 52.87% Bangalore, Bloodhound, Horizon 9.51% Bangalore, Bloodhound, Wattson 7.70% Bangalore, Bloodhound, Lifeline 5.16% Bloodhound, Conduit, Horizon 3.69% Bangalore, Conduit, Horizon 2.62% Bloodhound, Caustic, Wraith 2.62%

The Bangalore, Bloodhound, and Caustic team composition had a whopping 52.87% pick rate and towered over all others.

However, it is important to note that most players preferred picking Bangalore, Bloodhound, or both for most cases. This is why they are the most picked legends in the championship.

Bangalore and Bloodhound have a fantastic dynamic and can work in tandem as one can provide temporary cover with smoke while the other scans and highlights enemies in the vicinity. This makes taking down opponents easier and makes the gunfights almost one-sided.

That concludes the most picked legends in Year 4 ALGS with the highest-used team composition. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.