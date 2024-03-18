"There aren't the right words to describe how big of a scandal this is": Apex Legends community left gutted after recent ALGS hack

The Apex Legends community was shocked after two of the major faces in the Apex competitive scene were exploited by a massive hack in ALGS. The players were left speechless as they couldn’t find the proper words to describe this enormous breach in the tournament.

During the ALGS NA Split 1, a notorious hacker who goes by the alias Destroyer2009 breached those professionals’ computers and injected hacks that allowed them to access Aimbot and Wallhack. After this massive incident happened on the last day of the NA qualifiers, it questions EA and Respawn’s credibility and competitive integrity toward the game.

A popular Apex content creator named Monkeysniper commented on the recent event by posting:

"There aren't the right words to describe how big of a scandal this is for competitive apex."

How did the community react to the issue at the ALGS game?

During the fourth game of the ALGS NA regional qualifiers, Genburten and ImperialHal fell prey to the massive hacker intrusion. At first, the hacker breached into the private ALGS lobby and gave Genburten wallhacks, allowing him to see all the players in the lobby. As soon as he realized that he lost control over his game, he immediately left the server to keep it fair and square.

Meanwhile, upon re-hosting the lobby, ImperialHal was attacked by the same hacker, and they gave him Aimbot. Upon realizing the fact, he decided not to shoot and stayed in the lobby.

However, because of multiple intrusions by that hacker, ALGS admins decided to shut down the server. As a result of that, ImperialHal and his teammates went to queue for a ranked game. However, they were instantly banned by the EA.

This incident has shocked the fans equally, with many sharing their thoughts regarding the breach in the professional match. Users showed their concern and rage towards EA. Here's how they reacted:

A user named @Zenickks also added that it could take a massive hit and affect the current player count of Apex Legends.

Another X user named @Xhl0636 stated that the recent event of employees being laid off from Respawn was the right move. Moreover, he mocked the anti-cheat team of EA as it took them more than a year to fix an old bug mixtaping PC and console players together.

@grneyedrabbit hopes that EA and Respawn developers will address these matters seriously. Moreover, this kind of incident has never occurred during any professional matches, and it could do some serious damage to the reputation of the game.

Apex Legends and its growing problem regarding hackers

Following this massive incident, several netizens, including professionals and content creators, are discussing this matter online. Hackers have always been a threat to the Apex community, especially during the ranked games. However, this time, they took a step ahead and ruined a professional game.

Furthermore, the most surprising thing is that instead of taking legal steps against the hacker, EA banned some professionals, including ImperialHal. Hence, the main question on everyone’s mind is whether Apex Legends is worth keeping or not.

A famous Twitter page named Anti-Cheat Police Department explained this issue to spread awareness among the general players alongside professionals. They explained that the hacker had used an RCE (Remote Code Execution) exploit within the ALGS server.

Moreover, the hacker abused the exploit to inject hacks into professional or content creators’ PCs. That indicates they can do it to a general Apex player too. Hence, the X page urged all the players to uninstall all EA games, and the games use EAC as their anti-cheat system until EA addresses this issue and releases a fix for this.

Players have already started to follow this request. While some are simply uninstalling, a few, including the professionals, are doing a clean OS reinstall to remove any unwanted malware.

The recent scenario showcases the poor Anti-cheat system of EA. Most of the players in the community are criticizing this age-old issue. One can only hope that EA will address this problem as soon as possible and release a proper fix to keep the community safe from those unwanted hackers.

