"Solo Queue Ranked is practically impossible" - Apex Legends player bashes Rank Reloaded in Season 20

The developers at Respawn Entertainment introduced a new Rank Reloaded system in Apex Legends Season 20. While the mode had a good impact on the usual Ranked gameplay for veteran players who play in a team, gamers who prefer to solo queue expressed their frustration about the matchmaking system. In a recent Reddit post on r/apexlegnds, one such disgruntled player claims that queuing for Ranked as a solo player is frustrating due to the unpredictability of the teammates.

Solo Queue Ranked is practically impossible.

Read on to learn more about the frustration that Reddit user u/trachion has expressed about the Rank Reloaded matchmaking system in Apex Legends Season 20.

Apex Legends player indicates discontent with the new Rank Reloaded game mode

In a recent Reddit post, user u/trachion expresses their frustration about the new Rank Reloaded game mode in Apex Legends Season 20. They state that the new Ranked matchmaking system is broken for solo players. While playing Ranked as a solo, the player frequently matches against players with entire teams consisting of pro players. They admit that they find it enjoyable, despite dying while fighting them.

What the player doesn’t find fun is that it happens very frequently. While fighting against players in Predator Rank, the player matches with gamers in Platinum, leaving them at a significant disadvantage. The player adds that they believe that it is sometimes impossible to clutch up every single scenario while fighting because their teammates are unable to compete, as they should not be matched against Predator players while in Platinum.

The user has also shared that the matchmaking is messing up every player's experience for Ranked. The player is frustrated because their teammates are weaker compared to their opponents, their teammates get annoyed because they are unable to compete with their opponents. The enemies are also dissatisfied because they are being matched into easier matches.

As players in lower ranks need to gain less RP to go positive than the players in Diamond, Masters, and Predator, they tend to play differently or have a different playstyle. This disrupts the gameplay of the players in a higher rank as well, making the new Rank Reloaded mode a bad system overall. Finally, the user claims that the current Ranked game mode is merely a standard Trio game mode for professional Apex Legends players.

