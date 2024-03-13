Does Caustic need a rework in Apex Legends?

Alexander Maxwell Nox, otherwise known as Caustic, debuted with the release of Apex Legends in 2019. He is one of the best Controller Class Legends in this battle royale title who can easily take control of a constructed space with his Nox Gas Traps. Furthermore, if a team dares to step into Caustic’s controlled territory, he can easily punish the trespassers with his Ultimate ability, the Nox Gas grenade.

In a recent Reddit post on the official r/apexlegends subreddit page, an Apex Legends player expressed frustration with how Caustic can benefit from a change in his abilities' appearance. Read on to learn more about whether Caustic needs a rework in Apex Legends.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinions.

Does Caustic’s abilities require a visual rework in Apex Legends?

The Reddit post by the user u/AnalystShort1331 has stated his frustrations over how all Caustic traps look similar, rendering the opponent’s traps undistinguishable from friendly ones, leading to confusion and potentially a squad wipe.

The Reddit user has expressed that most of the other Legends’ abilities are color-coded, where the blue color represents friendly and red represents hostile/enemy abilities. The Apex Legends player’s frustration can be justified as most Legends that can palace their abilities in the Apex area have their abilities color-coded.

Wattson’s Parameter Security is color-coded, and it appears red when deployed by enemies and blue when placed by a teammate. There are other similarities, such as Gibralter’s Dome of Protection, Rampart’s Amper Cover, Conduit’s Energy Barricade, and Crypto’s Surveillance Drone.

With the release of Season 20, Caustic has returned to the meta and is now considered one of the best Controller Legends; hence, his pick rate has significantly increased over the past few weeks. With the sudden rise in Caustic's pick rate, players are becoming confused since there are many Gas traps on the map, making it hard to tell whether it is an enemy's or a teammate's ability.

Due to this reason, while playing various game modes, the user has stated that knowing if the trap is friendly or not will help not just him but all players in deciding to push into the Nox Gas to secure some kills. Given all these factors, a rework will greatly benefit the players.

