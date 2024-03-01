Nafen’s Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nafen’s Apex Legends settings is one that most Apex Legends players look forward to. Nathan “Nafen” Nguyen is an Apex Legends player who is currently a free agent. This American/Vietnamese professional has won several A and B-tier tournaments alongside Christopher "sweetdreams" Sexton under NRG’s banner.
Nafen's aggressive playstyle and quick decision-making during intense situations have helped him grow in the Apex community. In this article, we’ll explore Nafen’s Apex Legends Settings in 2024. However, as professionals tend to switch their settings a lot, we’ll ensure that the article is updated to reflect Nafen's latest Apex Legends settings.
Nafen’s Apex Legends Settings in 2024
Being the oldest and most crucial member of the former NRG Apex roster, Nafen has done a lot for the team. The 22-year-old Apex professional has been crowned the winner of numerous tournaments, including Oversight- Season 1 Split 2 Playoffs, MFAM Ganunlet #3, Knights Arena Carnage Cup #4, among others.
Despite winning numerous trophies under sweetdreams' captaincy, Nafen is yet to win an S-tier tournament. However, it won’t be possible under NRG’s banner since the organization disbanded its Apex Legends team in September 2023.
As a free agent, Nafen is likely to wear the jersey of a big team in the Apex competitive scene and has the potential to win something as big as the ALGS Championship.
Below is a detailed description of Nafen's Apex Legends Settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.8
- eDPI: 1440
- 1x Optic / Iron Sights: 1
- 2x Optic: 1.1
- 3x Optic: 1.2
- 4x Optic: 1.2
- 6x Optic: 1.4
- 8x Optic: 1.4
- 10x Optic: 1.4
- Per optic ADS: Off
- Hz: 1000
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds
- Crouch: L-Shift
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Sprint: V
- Auto-Sprint: Unknown
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Y/Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Reload: R
- Alternate Interact: Unknown
- Inventory: B
- Map: Tab
- Toggle Fire Mode: N
- Melee: C
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: G
- Equip Survival Item: L-Alt
- Selected Health Item: 4
- Use Syringe: 6
- Use Med Kit: Unknown
- Use Shield Cell: F
- Use Shield Battery: Mouse Button 4
- Use Phoenix Kit: 5
- Inspect Weapon: Mouse Button 5
Video Settings
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (Native)
- Brightness: 50%
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings:
- V-Sync: Disabled
- NVIDIA Reflex: Disabled
- Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0
- Adaptive Supersampling: Disabled
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Very Low (2GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
- Color Blind Mode: Off
Gear
- Monitor: BenQ Zowie XL2546K
- Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight-12 Phantom (Medium)
- Keyboard: Custom Keyboard (Yuki Aim Katana Keyboard)
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
- Earphones: Apple Earpods
PC Specs
Gaming PC
- Processor: Intel I9-10850K
- MotherBoard: ASUS ROG Z690 HERO
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090
