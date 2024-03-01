Nafen’s Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nafen’s Apex Legends settings is one that most Apex Legends players look forward to. Nathan “Nafen” Nguyen is an Apex Legends player who is currently a free agent. This American/Vietnamese professional has won several A and B-tier tournaments alongside Christopher "sweetdreams" Sexton under NRG’s banner.

Nafen's aggressive playstyle and quick decision-making during intense situations have helped him grow in the Apex community. In this article, we’ll explore Nafen’s Apex Legends Settings in 2024. However, as professionals tend to switch their settings a lot, we’ll ensure that the article is updated to reflect Nafen's latest Apex Legends settings.

Nafen’s Apex Legends Settings in 2024

Being the oldest and most crucial member of the former NRG Apex roster, Nafen has done a lot for the team. The 22-year-old Apex professional has been crowned the winner of numerous tournaments, including Oversight- Season 1 Split 2 Playoffs, MFAM Ganunlet #3, Knights Arena Carnage Cup #4, among others.

Despite winning numerous trophies under sweetdreams' captaincy, Nafen is yet to win an S-tier tournament. However, it won’t be possible under NRG’s banner since the organization disbanded its Apex Legends team in September 2023.

As a free agent, Nafen is likely to wear the jersey of a big team in the Apex competitive scene and has the potential to win something as big as the ALGS Championship.

Below is a detailed description of Nafen's Apex Legends Settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 1.8

1.8 eDPI: 1440

1440 1x Optic / Iron Sights: 1

1 2x Optic: 1.1

1.1 3x Optic: 1.2

1.2 4x Optic: 1.2

1.2 6x Optic: 1.4

1.4 8x Optic: 1.4

1.4 10x Optic: 1.4

Per optic ADS: Off

Off Hz: 1000

1000 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds

Crouch: L-Shift

L-Shift Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down

Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down Sprint: V

V Auto-Sprint: Unknown

Unknown Tactical Ability: Q

Q Ultimate Ability: Y/Z

Y/Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Reload: R

R Alternate Interact: Unknown

Unknown Inventory: B

B Map: Tab

Tab Toggle Fire Mode: N

N Melee: C

C Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: G

G Equip Survival Item: L-Alt

L-Alt Selected Health Item: 4

4 Use Syringe: 6

6 Use Med Kit: Unknown

Unknown Use Shield Cell: F

F Use Shield Battery: Mouse Button 4

Mouse Button 4 Use Phoenix Kit: 5

5 Inspect Weapon: Mouse Button 5

Video Settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (Native)

16:9 (Native) Brightness: 50%

50% FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings:

V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled NVIDIA Reflex: Disabled

Disabled Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0

0 Adaptive Supersampling: Disabled

Disabled Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Very Low (2GB VRAM)

Very Low (2GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Disabled Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Low Color Blind Mode: Off

Gear

Monitor: BenQ Zowie XL2546K

BenQ Zowie XL2546K Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight-12 Phantom (Medium)

FinalMouse Starlight-12 Phantom (Medium) Keyboard: Custom Keyboard (Yuki Aim Katana Keyboard)

Custom Keyboard (Yuki Aim Katana Keyboard) Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft Earphones: Apple Earpods

PC Specs

Gaming PC

Processor: Intel I9-10850K

Intel I9-10850K MotherBoard: ASUS ROG Z690 HERO

ASUS ROG Z690 HERO Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

