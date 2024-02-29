Dropped's Apex Legends settings are perfect for players who want to rock a slow-sensitivity in the game. Mark "Dropped" Thees is an American professional Apex Legends player who has been part of many reputable organizations in the past few years and has competed in the highest levels of competitive Apex Legends.

This article will provide deeper insight into Dropped's Apex Legends settings for 2024, showcasing his personal configurations, keybinds, and other related details.

Everything to know about Dropped's Apex Legends settings in 2024

Currently signed to OpTic Gaming, Dropped's career has seen quite a few successful feats. Known for his mastery over Seer, Gibraltar, and Bangalore, Dropped's Apex Legends settings are catered towards performing the best with the aforementioned Legends.

Under OpTic's banner, Dropped's most notable achievement includes bagging second place in the ALGS: 2023 Championship. However, with his previous organization, Rogue, he won a successive series of championships, which include TwitchCon Europe Showdown 2019, ALGS Online #4 - North America, GLL Masters Summer - Americas, and ALGS Autumn Circuit #1 - North America, among others.

A list of Dropped's Apex Legends settings will be listed below:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 2 .1

.1 eDPI: 840

840 Per optic ADS: Off

Off Hz: 1000

1000 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Raw Input: 1

1 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds

Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space

: Space Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Auto - Sprint : Unknown

- : Unknown Tactical Ability : Q

: Q Ultimate Ability : Z

: Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact : X

: X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee : V

: V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: Mouse 5

Mouse 5 Equip Survival Item: Left Alt

Left Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit : 6

: 6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: Unknown

Unknown FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: On

On Sprint View Shake: Reduced

Advanced Video Settings

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Disabled

Disabled Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: None

None Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original

Logitech G640 Original Earphones: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Gaming PC

Processor: Intel Core i9-10850K

Intel Core i9-10850K Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 Ram: 32GB

