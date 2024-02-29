Dropped's Apex Legends settings are perfect for players who want to rock a slow-sensitivity in the game. Mark "Dropped" Thees is an American professional Apex Legends player who has been part of many reputable organizations in the past few years and has competed in the highest levels of competitive Apex Legends.
This article will provide deeper insight into Dropped's Apex Legends settings for 2024, showcasing his personal configurations, keybinds, and other related details.
Everything to know about Dropped's Apex Legends settings in 2024
Currently signed to OpTic Gaming, Dropped's career has seen quite a few successful feats. Known for his mastery over Seer, Gibraltar, and Bangalore, Dropped's Apex Legends settings are catered towards performing the best with the aforementioned Legends.
Under OpTic's banner, Dropped's most notable achievement includes bagging second place in the ALGS: 2023 Championship. However, with his previous organization, Rogue, he won a successive series of championships, which include TwitchCon Europe Showdown 2019, ALGS Online #4 - North America, GLL Masters Summer - Americas, and ALGS Autumn Circuit #1 - North America, among others.
A list of Dropped's Apex Legends settings will be listed below:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2.1
- eDPI: 840
- Per optic ADS: Off
- Hz: 1000
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Unknown
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: Mouse 5
- Equip Survival Item: Left Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: Unknown
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: On
- Sprint View Shake: Reduced
Advanced Video Settings
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Disabled
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: None
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS Pro
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original
- Earphones: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
Gaming PC
- Processor: Intel Core i9-10850K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080
- Ram: 32GB
