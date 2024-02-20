iiTzTimmy Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Timmy An, popularly known by his gamertag "iiTzTimmy," is a professional Apex Legends player for Disguised (DSG). While he has been a variety streamer for most of his career, excelling in almost every first-person shooter game, he is popularly known for his flashy plays in Apex Legends using the Legend Pathfinder.
This article provides some insight into all of iiTzTimmy's configurations and binds, including his video, audio, and mouse settings for Apex Legends.
Everything to know about iiTzTimmy's Apex Legends settings in 2024
Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An started his streaming career in 2019. While his initial years were primarily spent building a foundation for variety streaming, he has often gravitated toward the competitive side of Apex Legends.
In 2023, iiTzTimmy formed a brand-new team, The Dojo, with his fellow members Lyric and Osivien. While the team finished fourth in the 2023 ALGS Championship, their time was short-lived.
However, in 2024, The Dojo was acquired by DisguisedToast, who promptly named the team Disguised. While the previous members left to carve out different paths, iiTzTimmy stayed in DSG and later partnered with Dezignful and Enemy as his teammates. The team is all set to compete in the upcoming 2024 ALGS tournament under the guidance of their in-game leader, Dezignful.
Below is a detailed list of iiTzTimmy's settings:
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 1800
- Sensitivity: 1.1
- eDPI: 1980
- Per optic ADS: Off
- Hz: 1000
- ADS Sensitivity: 1.05
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds:
- Crouch: C
- Jump: Mouse wheel down
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Off
- Tactical Ability: 3
- Ultimate Ability: 4
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: Mousel Button 4
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: Q
- Equip Grenade: T
- Equip Survival Item: Left Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings:
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: 50%
- FOV: 104
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Normal
Advanced Video Settings:
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Very Low (2GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear:
- Monitor: ASUS ROG PG27AQDM
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Black
- Keyboard: Higround Summit 65
- Mousepad: Higround Performance Mousepad
- Headphones: Logitech G Pro X Headset Shroud Edition
PC Specs
Gaming PC
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: MSI NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080
- Motherboard: GIGABYTE X570 AORUS PRO
- RAM: 32GB
For more Apex Legends news, check these links below:
Who will receive the newest Heirloom || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin || How to unlock Reactive Flatline skin || Molten Mayhem event for Season 20 ||