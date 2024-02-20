iiTzTimmy Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Timmy An, popularly known by his gamertag "iiTzTimmy," is a professional Apex Legends player for Disguised (DSG). While he has been a variety streamer for most of his career, excelling in almost every first-person shooter game, he is popularly known for his flashy plays in Apex Legends using the Legend Pathfinder.

This article provides some insight into all of iiTzTimmy's configurations and binds, including his video, audio, and mouse settings for Apex Legends.

Everything to know about iiTzTimmy's Apex Legends settings in 2024

Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An started his streaming career in 2019. While his initial years were primarily spent building a foundation for variety streaming, he has often gravitated toward the competitive side of Apex Legends.

In 2023, iiTzTimmy formed a brand-new team, The Dojo, with his fellow members Lyric and Osivien. While the team finished fourth in the 2023 ALGS Championship, their time was short-lived.

However, in 2024, The Dojo was acquired by DisguisedToast, who promptly named the team Disguised. While the previous members left to carve out different paths, iiTzTimmy stayed in DSG and later partnered with Dezignful and Enemy as his teammates. The team is all set to compete in the upcoming 2024 ALGS tournament under the guidance of their in-game leader, Dezignful.

Below is a detailed list of iiTzTimmy's settings:

Mouse Settings

DPI: 1800

1800 Sensitivity: 1.1

1.1 eDPI: 1980

1980 Per optic ADS: Off

Off Hz: 1000

1000 ADS Sensitivity: 1.05

1.05 Raw Input: 1

1 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds:

Crouch : C

: C Jump : Mouse wheel down

: Mouse wheel down Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Auto - Sprint : Off

- : Off Tactical Ability : 3

: 3 Ultimate Ability : 4

: 4 Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact : X

: X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee : Mousel Button 4

: Mousel Button 4 Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: Q

Q Equip Grenade: T

T Equip Survival Item: Left Alt

Left Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit : 6

: 6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

8 Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings:

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: 50%

50% FOV: 104

104 FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Normal

Advanced Video Settings:

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Very Low (2GB VRAM)

Very Low (2GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

Anisotropic 16x Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear:

Monitor: ASUS ROG PG27AQDM

ASUS ROG PG27AQDM Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Black

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Black Keyboard: Higround Summit 65

Higround Summit 65 Mousepad: Higround Performance Mousepad

Higround Performance Mousepad Headphones: Logitech G Pro X Headset Shroud Edition

PC Specs

Gaming PC

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: MSI NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080

MSI NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 Motherboard: GIGABYTE X570 AORUS PRO

GIGABYTE X570 AORUS PRO RAM: 32GB

