Sweet Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

If you want to get proficient with a medium-sensitivity mouse and keyboard config, Sweet's Apex Legends settings are definitely the best bet. Sweet, also known as sweetdreams, is a professional Apex Legends player for Team Luminosity. He's popularly known for incomparable in-game leadership and apt decision-making skills in the competitive scene.
Today, we explore Sweet's Apex Legends settings, configurations, and binds for 2024. He tends to keep switching things up, and this article will be periodically edited to ensure all his settings are up to date.
Everything to know about Sweet's Apex Legends settings in 2024
The entire Apex Legends fraternity recognizes Sweet for his cool and calm decision-making skills. His in-game leadership is something people look up to. He has been crowned the winner of multiple tournaments, including the TwitchCon Europe Showdown 2019, GLL Masters Summer - Americas, ALGS Winter Circuit Playoffs - NA, and Samsung Odyssey Invitational.
So, if you want something tuned for medium-high sensitivity, try Sweet's Apex Legends settings.
A list of Sweet's Apex Legends settings has been given below:
Mouse settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.4
- eDPI: 1120
- Per optic ADS: Off
- Hz: 1000
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds:
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Unknown
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: G
- Equip Survival Item: Left Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings:
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: Unknown
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: On
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings:
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Medium (3GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear:
- Monitor: ASUS ROG SWIFT PG258Q
- Mouse: Finalmouse Starlight-12 Phantom
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Controller: Xbox Battle Beaver Electric Volt
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft0
- Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20
PC Specs:
Gaming PC
- Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 490
- Ram: 32GB
