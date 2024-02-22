Sweet Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

If you want to get proficient with a medium-sensitivity mouse and keyboard config, Sweet's Apex Legends settings are definitely the best bet. Sweet, also known as sweetdreams, is a professional Apex Legends player for Team Luminosity. He's popularly known for incomparable in-game leadership and apt decision-making skills in the competitive scene.

Today, we explore Sweet's Apex Legends settings, configurations, and binds for 2024. He tends to keep switching things up, and this article will be periodically edited to ensure all his settings are up to date.

Everything to know about Sweet's Apex Legends settings in 2024

The entire Apex Legends fraternity recognizes Sweet for his cool and calm decision-making skills. His in-game leadership is something people look up to. He has been crowned the winner of multiple tournaments, including the TwitchCon Europe Showdown 2019, GLL Masters Summer - Americas, ALGS Winter Circuit Playoffs - NA, and Samsung Odyssey Invitational.

So, if you want something tuned for medium-high sensitivity, try Sweet's Apex Legends settings.

A list of Sweet's Apex Legends settings has been given below:

Mouse settings:

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 1.4

1.4 eDPI: 1120

1120 Per optic ADS: Off

Off Hz: 1000

1000 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Raw Input: 1

1 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds:

Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space

: Space Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Auto - Sprint : Unknown

- : Unknown Tactical Ability : Q

: Q Ultimate Ability : Z

: Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact : X

: X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee : V

: V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: G

G Equip Survival Item: Left Alt

Left Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit : 6

: 6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings:

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: Unknown

Unknown FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: On

On Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings:

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Medium (3GB VRAM)

Medium (3GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear:

Monitor: ASUS ROG SWIFT PG258Q

ASUS ROG SWIFT PG258Q Mouse: Finalmouse Starlight-12 Phantom

Finalmouse Starlight-12 Phantom Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Controller: Xbox Battle Beaver Electric Volt

Xbox Battle Beaver Electric Volt Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft0

Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft0 Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20

PC Specs:

Gaming PC

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K

Intel Core i9-13900K Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 490

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 490 Ram: 32GB

For more Apex news, check these links below:

