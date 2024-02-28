Noyan “Genburten” Ozkose is a professional Apex Legends player whose game settings are the best for players to replicate if they want to master high sensitivity in-game. This Australian/Turkish professional is currently playing for DarkZero Esports. He’s a leading face and one of the best controller players for the APAC region in the Apex Legends competitive scene.

Moreover, Genburten has won numerous A-Tier ALGS tournaments, including Championships, Split Playoffs, and more. He’s best known for his aggressive playstyle and exceptional ability to control the recoil.

Let’s take a quick look at Genburten's Apex Legends settings, keybinds, controller settings, and more.

Everything to know about Genburten's Apex Legends settings in 2024

As a controller player in Apex Legends for DarkZero Esports, Genburten has established the esports organization as one of the strongest teams in the APAC region by leveraging his raw mechanical skills. Due to his phenomenal performance in the ALGS: 2022 Split Playoffs 1, he has earned himself the Apex Predator title for the most kills.

Along with his two teammates, Zer0 and Sikezz, Genburten has recently won the ALGS: 2023 Split 2 playoffs and will likely win more in the near future.

If you want to replicate Genburten's Apex Legends settings, here's a detailed guide:

Mouse settings:

Here is a brief description of mouse settings for Genburten’s Apex Legends settings:

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 1.5

1.5 eDPI: 1200

1200 Per optic ADS: Off

Off Hz: 1000

1000 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Raw Input: 1

1 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds:

Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Auto - Sprint : Off

- : Off Tactical Ability : Mouse 5

: Mouse 5 Ultimate Ability : Z

: Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact : X

: X Inventory: Tab/I

Tab/I Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee : V

: V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: G

G Equip Survival Item: Left Alt

Left Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit : 6

: 6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Controller Settings

Here’s a detailed list of the controller settings of Genburten’s Apex Legends settings:

Custom Look Controls: On

On Look Sensitivity and ADS: Unknown

Unknown Response Curve: Unknown

Unknown Lock Deadzone: Unknown

Unknown Movement Deadzone: Small

Small Inverted Look: Off

Off Vibration: Off

Off Deadzone: 0%

0% Outer Threshold: 3%

3% Custom Response Curve: 0

0 Yaw Speed: 500

500 Pitch Speed: 500

500 Turning Extra Yaw: 10

10 Turning Extra Pitch: 0

0 Turning Ramp-Up Time: 0%

0% Turning Ramp-Up Delay: 0%

0% ADS Yaw Speed: 130

130 ADS Pitch Speed: 130

130 ADS Turning Extra Yaw: 0

0 ADS Turning Extra Pitch: 0

0 ADS Turning Ramp-Up Time: 0

0 ADS Turning Ramp-Up Delay: 0

0 Target Compensation: On

On Melee Target Compensation: On

On Button Layout: Customized

Customized Stick Layout: Default

Default Interact/Reload Button: Tap to Use and Reload

Tap to Use and Reload Crouch Button: Toggle

Toggle Aim Button: Hold

Hold Survival Slot Button: On

On Trigger Deadzones: None

None Ultimate Ability: L2+R2

L2+R2 Map (Toggle): Share Button

Share Button Aim Down Sight (Hold): L1

L1 Attack: R2

R2 Tactical Ability: L2

L2 Sprint/Toggle Zoom: L3

L3 Use Health/Sheild Kit: D-Pad Up

D-Pad Up Toggle Fire Mode: D-Pad Left

D-Pad Left Equip Grenade: D-Pad Right

D-Pad Right Extra Character Action: D-Pad Down

D-Pad Down Ping/Ping Wheel (Hold): Unknown

Unknown Cycle Weapon/Holster (Hold): Triangle

Triangle Couch(Hold): R3

R3 Jump: X

X Interact/PickUp/Reload: Square

Square Melee: Circle

Video Settings:

Let’s have a look at the video settings of Genburten’s Apex Legends settings:

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: 50%

50% FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings:

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Very Low (2GB VRAM)

Very Low (2GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Unknown

Unknown Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Disabled Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear:

Genburten’s Apex Legends settings wouldn't be complete without his gear. Let's have a look at that:

Monitor: Zowie XL2546K

Zowie XL2546K Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate

Razer Viper Ultimate Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini

Ducky One 2 Mini Controller: Sony DualShock 4

Sony DualShock 4 Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft Earphones: HyperX Cloud Earbuds

PC Specs:

Gaming PC

Processor: Intel I9-10850K

Intel I9-10850K Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 10GB

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 10GB RAM: 32GB 3200 mHz RAM

32GB 3200 mHz RAM Cabinet: Cooler Master Case

If you are done trying Genburten's Apex Legends settings in-game, you can read these articles to replicate the settings of other professionals:

