Noyan “Genburten” Ozkose is a professional Apex Legends player whose game settings are the best for players to replicate if they want to master high sensitivity in-game. This Australian/Turkish professional is currently playing for DarkZero Esports. He’s a leading face and one of the best controller players for the APAC region in the Apex Legends competitive scene.
Moreover, Genburten has won numerous A-Tier ALGS tournaments, including Championships, Split Playoffs, and more. He’s best known for his aggressive playstyle and exceptional ability to control the recoil.
Let’s take a quick look at Genburten's Apex Legends settings, keybinds, controller settings, and more.
Everything to know about Genburten's Apex Legends settings in 2024
As a controller player in Apex Legends for DarkZero Esports, Genburten has established the esports organization as one of the strongest teams in the APAC region by leveraging his raw mechanical skills. Due to his phenomenal performance in the ALGS: 2022 Split Playoffs 1, he has earned himself the Apex Predator title for the most kills.
Along with his two teammates, Zer0 and Sikezz, Genburten has recently won the ALGS: 2023 Split 2 playoffs and will likely win more in the near future.
If you want to replicate Genburten's Apex Legends settings, here's a detailed guide:
Mouse settings:
Here is a brief description of mouse settings for Genburten’s Apex Legends settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.5
- eDPI: 1200
- Per optic ADS: Off
- Hz: 1000
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds:
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Off
- Tactical Ability: Mouse 5
- Ultimate Ability: Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab/I
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: G
- Equip Survival Item: Left Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Controller Settings
Here’s a detailed list of the controller settings of Genburten’s Apex Legends settings:
- Custom Look Controls: On
- Look Sensitivity and ADS: Unknown
- Response Curve: Unknown
- Lock Deadzone: Unknown
- Movement Deadzone: Small
- Inverted Look: Off
- Vibration: Off
- Deadzone: 0%
- Outer Threshold: 3%
- Custom Response Curve: 0
- Yaw Speed: 500
- Pitch Speed: 500
- Turning Extra Yaw: 10
- Turning Extra Pitch: 0
- Turning Ramp-Up Time: 0%
- Turning Ramp-Up Delay: 0%
- ADS Yaw Speed: 130
- ADS Pitch Speed: 130
- ADS Turning Extra Yaw: 0
- ADS Turning Extra Pitch: 0
- ADS Turning Ramp-Up Time: 0
- ADS Turning Ramp-Up Delay: 0
- Target Compensation: On
- Melee Target Compensation: On
- Button Layout: Customized
- Stick Layout: Default
- Interact/Reload Button: Tap to Use and Reload
- Crouch Button: Toggle
- Aim Button: Hold
- Survival Slot Button: On
- Trigger Deadzones: None
- Ultimate Ability: L2+R2
- Map (Toggle): Share Button
- Aim Down Sight (Hold): L1
- Attack: R2
- Tactical Ability: L2
- Sprint/Toggle Zoom: L3
- Use Health/Sheild Kit: D-Pad Up
- Toggle Fire Mode: D-Pad Left
- Equip Grenade: D-Pad Right
- Extra Character Action: D-Pad Down
- Ping/Ping Wheel (Hold): Unknown
- Cycle Weapon/Holster (Hold): Triangle
- Couch(Hold): R3
- Jump: X
- Interact/PickUp/Reload: Square
- Melee: Circle
Video Settings:
Let’s have a look at the video settings of Genburten’s Apex Legends settings:
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: 50%
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings:
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Very Low (2GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Unknown
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear:
Genburten’s Apex Legends settings wouldn't be complete without his gear. Let's have a look at that:
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546K
- Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate
- Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini
- Controller: Sony DualShock 4
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
- Earphones: HyperX Cloud Earbuds
PC Specs:
Gaming PC
- Processor: Intel I9-10850K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 10GB
- RAM: 32GB 3200 mHz RAM
- Cabinet: Cooler Master Case
