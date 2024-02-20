Reps Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Jordan "Reps" Wolfe is a professional Apex Legends player for TSM. He hails from the United States of America and is regarded as one of the most successful players in the game. Alongside his longstanding teammate, Philip "ImperialHal" Dosen, TSM has consistently dominated numerous tournaments, showcasing the formidable control the duo has over the game.
This article will provide a comprehensive list of Reps' settings, preferences, and configurations for Apex Legends, as well as all the peripherals and components he uses to achieve maximum performance.
Everything to know about Reps' Apex Legends settings in 2024
Reps is regarded as TSM's anchor in competitive Apex Legends. The partnership between Reps and ImperialHal under TSM's flag has been phenomenal, earning accolades like the EXP Invitational – Apex Legends at X Games Minneapolis, Preseason Invitational, ALGS Online #2 - North America, ALGS: 2022 Split 1 Playoffs - North America, ALGS: 2023 Split 1 Playoffs, and lastly, the ALGS: 2023 Championship.
All his settings and configurations are listed below:
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.1
- eDPI: 880
- Per optic ADS: Off
- Hz: 1000
- ADS Sensitivity: 1.00
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds
- Crouch: Left Control
- Jump: Mouse wheel up
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Off
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Y/Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: 4
- Equip Survival Item: Left Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: 50%
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: None
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G305 Lightspeed Blue
- Keyboard: Wooting 60HE
- Mousepad: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Headphones: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
PC Specs
Gaming PC
- Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080
- RAM: Corsair Vengeance 32GB
