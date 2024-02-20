Reps Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Jordan "Reps" Wolfe is a professional Apex Legends player for TSM. He hails from the United States of America and is regarded as one of the most successful players in the game. Alongside his longstanding teammate, Philip "ImperialHal" Dosen, TSM has consistently dominated numerous tournaments, showcasing the formidable control the duo has over the game.

This article will provide a comprehensive list of Reps' settings, preferences, and configurations for Apex Legends, as well as all the peripherals and components he uses to achieve maximum performance.

Everything to know about Reps' Apex Legends settings in 2024

Reps is regarded as TSM's anchor in competitive Apex Legends. The partnership between Reps and ImperialHal under TSM's flag has been phenomenal, earning accolades like the EXP Invitational – Apex Legends at X Games Minneapolis, Preseason Invitational, ALGS Online #2 - North America, ALGS: 2022 Split 1 Playoffs - North America, ALGS: 2023 Split 1 Playoffs, and lastly, the ALGS: 2023 Championship.

All his settings and configurations are listed below:

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 1.1

1.1 eDPI: 880

880 Per optic ADS: Off

Off Hz: 1000

1000 ADS Sensitivity: 1.00

1.00 Raw Input: 1

1 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds

Crouch : Left Control

: Left Control Jump : Mouse wheel up

: Mouse wheel up Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Auto - Sprint : Off

- : Off Tactical Ability : Q

: Q Ultimate Ability : Y/Z

: Y/Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact : X

: X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee : V

: V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: 4

4 Equip Survival Item: Left Alt

Left Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit : 6

: 6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

8 Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: 50%

50% FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: None

None Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

Anisotropic 16x Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

ZOWIE XL2566K Mouse: Logitech G305 Lightspeed Blue

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Blue Keyboard: Wooting 60HE

Wooting 60HE Mousepad: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Logitech G Pro X Headset Headphones: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

PC Specs

Gaming PC

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K

Intel Core i9-10900K Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 RAM: Corsair Vengeance 32GB

