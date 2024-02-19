ImperialHal Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Phillip “ImperialHal” is a professional Apex Legends player hailing from the United States of America. He is currently the in-game leader for TSM, leading his fellow teammates, Evan "Verhulst", and Jordan "Reps". ImperialHal is known for his leadership skills in the game, calling out some of the best in-game strategies ever witnessed in the four years of Apex Legends' thriving competitive scene.
This article will provide a deeper insight into all his gear, providing accurate details of his -in-game settings, preferences, and configurations. Read below for a detailed brief.
Everything to know about TSM ImperialHal's Apex Legends settings in 2024
Nicknamed 'CEO' of Apex Legends, TSM ImperialHal has had an outstanding professional career in the game's competitive sector. ImperialHal has been crowned the Monster Energy MVP for numerous Apex Legends Global Series Championship tournaments and has also won the ALGS: 2022 Split 1 Playoff and Apex Legends Preseason Invitational (2019).
With that said, a detailed list of TSM ImperialHal's settings is given below.
Mouse settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.1
- eDPI: 880
- Per optic ADS: Off
- Hz: 1000
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds:
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Unknown
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: G
- Equip Survival Item: Left Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings:
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: Unknown
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: On
- Sprint View Shake: Reduced
Advanced Video Settings:
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: On
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Very Low (2GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear:
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Keyboard: Custom-made keyboard
- Controller: Xbox Battle Beaver Electric Volt
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original
- Earphones: Sennheiser CX 300-II
PC Specs:
Gaming PC
- Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080
- Ram: 32GB
Streaming PC
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090 24GB
- Ram: 32GB
For more Apex news, check these links below:
Who will receive the newest Heirloom || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin || How to unlock Reactive Flatline skin || Molten Mayhem event for Season 20 ||