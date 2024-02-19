ImperialHal Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Phillip “ImperialHal” is a professional Apex Legends player hailing from the United States of America. He is currently the in-game leader for TSM, leading his fellow teammates, Evan "Verhulst", and Jordan "Reps". ImperialHal is known for his leadership skills in the game, calling out some of the best in-game strategies ever witnessed in the four years of Apex Legends' thriving competitive scene.

This article will provide a deeper insight into all his gear, providing accurate details of his -in-game settings, preferences, and configurations. Read below for a detailed brief.

Everything to know about TSM ImperialHal's Apex Legends settings in 2024

Nicknamed 'CEO' of Apex Legends, TSM ImperialHal has had an outstanding professional career in the game's competitive sector. ImperialHal has been crowned the Monster Energy MVP for numerous Apex Legends Global Series Championship tournaments and has also won the ALGS: 2022 Split 1 Playoff and Apex Legends Preseason Invitational (2019).

With that said, a detailed list of TSM ImperialHal's settings is given below.

Mouse settings:

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 1.1

1.1 eDPI: 880

880 Per optic ADS: Off

Off Hz: 1000

1000 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Raw Input: 1

1 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds:

Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space

: Space Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Auto - Sprint : Unknown

- : Unknown Tactical Ability : Q

: Q Ultimate Ability : Z

: Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact : X

: X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee : V

: V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: G

G Equip Survival Item: Left Alt

Left Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit : 6

: 6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings:

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: Unknown

Unknown FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: On

On Sprint View Shake: Reduced

Advanced Video Settings:

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: On

On Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Very Low (2GB VRAM)

Very Low (2GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

Anisotropic 16x Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear:

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta Keyboard: Custom-made keyboard

Custom-made keyboard Controller: Xbox Battle Beaver Electric Volt

Xbox Battle Beaver Electric Volt Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original

Logitech G640 Original Earphones: Sennheiser CX 300-II

PC Specs:

Gaming PC

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K

Intel Core i9-10900K Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 Ram: 32GB

Streaming PC

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090 24GB

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090 24GB Ram: 32GB

