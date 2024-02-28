Verhulst's Apex Legends settings are unique and have attracted much attention from fans. Evan "Verhulst" Verhulst is an Apex Legends professional player for TSM. He was signed into the team after the retirement of Eric "Snip3down" Wrona, TSM's dedicated controller player. Verhulst has risen to fame quickly because of his gameplay and ability to outshine other players in unfavorable situations.

This article will provide an in-depth look into the entirety of Verhulst's Apex Legends settings, keybinds, and more.

Everything to know about Verhulst's Apex Legends settings in 2024

Verhulst is a controller player for TSM. His teamwork with ImperialHal and Reps has led the team to several victories in the past few months.

With TSM, Velhurst has won numerous titles, such as the Apex Legends Global Series: 2023 Championship, Apex Legends Global Series: 2023 Split 1 Playoffs, Apex Legends Global Series: 2022 Split 1 Pro League - North America amongst others.

Below is a detailed list of Verhulst's Apex Legends settings:

Controller settings

Button Layout: Customized

Customized Stick Layout: Default

Default Interact/ Reload: Tap to Use and Reload

Tap to Use and Reload Crouch Button: Hold

Hold Aim Button: Hold

Hold Survival Slot Button: On

On Trigger Deadzones: None

None Ultimate Ability: LB + RB

LB + RB Map: View Button

View Button ADS: LB

LB Attack: RB

RB Tactical Ability: RT

RT Sprint/Toggle Zoom: Y

Y Use Health/Shield Kit: D-Pad Up

D-Pad Up Toggle Fire Mode: D-Pad Left

D-Pad Left Equip Grenade: D-Pad Right

D-Pad Right Extra Character Action: D-Pad Down

D-Pad Down Ping/Ping Wheel (Hold): A

A Cycle Weapon/ Holster (Hold): L3

L3 Crouch (Hold): LT

LT Jump: R3

R3 Interact/ Pickup/ Reload: B

B Melee: X

Keybinds

Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space

: Space Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Auto - Sprint : Unknown

- : Unknown Tactical Ability : Q

: Q Ultimate Ability : Z

: Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact : X

: X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee : V

: V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: G

G Equip Survival Item: Left Alt

Left Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit : 6

: 6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: Unknown

Unknown FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: On

On Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: None

None Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Controller: Xbox Battle Beaver Electric Volt

Xbox Battle Beaver Electric Volt Headphones: Logitech G PRO X 2 Headset White

PC Specs

Gaming PC

Processor: Intel I9-13900K

Intel I9-13900K Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4090

If Verhulst's Apex Legends settings weren't to your taste, check out the settings for these other pro players:

