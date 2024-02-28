Verhulst's Apex Legends settings are unique and have attracted much attention from fans. Evan "Verhulst" Verhulst is an Apex Legends professional player for TSM. He was signed into the team after the retirement of Eric "Snip3down" Wrona, TSM's dedicated controller player. Verhulst has risen to fame quickly because of his gameplay and ability to outshine other players in unfavorable situations.
This article will provide an in-depth look into the entirety of Verhulst's Apex Legends settings, keybinds, and more.
Everything to know about Verhulst's Apex Legends settings in 2024
Verhulst is a controller player for TSM. His teamwork with ImperialHal and Reps has led the team to several victories in the past few months.
With TSM, Velhurst has won numerous titles, such as the Apex Legends Global Series: 2023 Championship, Apex Legends Global Series: 2023 Split 1 Playoffs, Apex Legends Global Series: 2022 Split 1 Pro League - North America amongst others.
Below is a detailed list of Verhulst's Apex Legends settings:
Controller settings
- Button Layout: Customized
- Stick Layout: Default
- Interact/ Reload: Tap to Use and Reload
- Crouch Button: Hold
- Aim Button: Hold
- Survival Slot Button: On
- Trigger Deadzones: None
- Ultimate Ability: LB + RB
- Map: View Button
- ADS: LB
- Attack: RB
- Tactical Ability: RT
- Sprint/Toggle Zoom: Y
- Use Health/Shield Kit: D-Pad Up
- Toggle Fire Mode: D-Pad Left
- Equip Grenade: D-Pad Right
- Extra Character Action: D-Pad Down
- Ping/Ping Wheel (Hold): A
- Cycle Weapon/ Holster (Hold): L3
- Crouch (Hold): LT
- Jump: R3
- Interact/ Pickup/ Reload: B
- Melee: X
Keybinds
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Unknown
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: G
- Equip Survival Item: Left Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: Unknown
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: On
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: None
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Controller: Xbox Battle Beaver Electric Volt
- Headphones: Logitech G PRO X 2 Headset White
PC Specs
Gaming PC
- Processor: Intel I9-13900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4090
