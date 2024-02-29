HisWattson's Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

HisWattson's Apex Legends settings are perfect for players who enjoy high-octane gameplay. Jabob "HisWattson" McMillin is a retired Apex Legends professional player for team FURIA. He was initially known for being a top leaderboard grinder in the game. However, Jacob rose to fame after his marvelous performance at the 2022 ALGS Championship, where he bagged the MVP award for the event.
This article will explore the entirety of HisWattson's Apex Legends settings and provide a detailed brief on all his personal preferences and configurations for the game.
Everything to know about HisWattson's Apex Legends settings in 2024
HisWattson's Apex Legends settings are catered towards using his signature Legends, Fuse, Bloodhound, and Seer. He is best known for revolutionizing the playstyle for ALGS games in the past two years.
In a tournament where every pro player exercised patience and waited to capitalize on their opponent's mistakes, HisWattson and his teammates from Furia simply ran down the entire lobby, demolishing any squad in their view.
He has quite a few accolades to his name, which include bagging the second position in ALGS: 2022 Championship, first position at the Oversight - Season 1 Split 2: Week #5, and the MVP award for ALGS: 2022, among others.
Below is a list of HisWattson's Apex Legends settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.54
- eDPI: 1080
- Per optic ADS: On
- 1x: 0.9
- 2x: 1.1
- 3x: 1.2
- 4x: 1.3
- 6x: 1.0
- 8x: 1.0
- 10x: 1.0
- Hz: 1000
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Unknown
- Tactical Ability: Mouse Button 5
- Ultimate Ability: Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: G
- Equip Survival Item: Left Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: 55%
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: On
- Sprint View Shake: Reduced
Advanced Video Settings
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Low
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate
- Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro
- Mousepad: X-raypad Aqua Control+
PC Specs
Gaming PC
- Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080
- Ram: 32GB
