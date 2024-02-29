HisWattson's Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

HisWattson's Apex Legends settings are perfect for players who enjoy high-octane gameplay. Jabob "HisWattson" McMillin is a retired Apex Legends professional player for team FURIA. He was initially known for being a top leaderboard grinder in the game. However, Jacob rose to fame after his marvelous performance at the 2022 ALGS Championship, where he bagged the MVP award for the event.

This article will explore the entirety of HisWattson's Apex Legends settings and provide a detailed brief on all his personal preferences and configurations for the game.

Everything to know about HisWattson's Apex Legends settings in 2024

HisWattson's Apex Legends settings are catered towards using his signature Legends, Fuse, Bloodhound, and Seer. He is best known for revolutionizing the playstyle for ALGS games in the past two years.

In a tournament where every pro player exercised patience and waited to capitalize on their opponent's mistakes, HisWattson and his teammates from Furia simply ran down the entire lobby, demolishing any squad in their view.

He has quite a few accolades to his name, which include bagging the second position in ALGS: 2022 Championship, first position at the Oversight - Season 1 Split 2: Week #5, and the MVP award for ALGS: 2022, among others.

Below is a list of HisWattson's Apex Legends settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 1.54

1.54 eDPI: 1080

Per optic ADS: On

On 1x: 0.9

0.9 2x: 1.1

1.1 3x: 1.2

1.2 4x: 1.3

1.3 6x: 1.0

1.0 8x: 1.0

1.0 10x: 1.0

1.0 Hz: 1000

1000 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Raw Input: 1

1 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds

Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space

: Space Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Auto - Sprint : Unknown

- : Unknown Tactical Ability : Mouse Button 5

: Mouse Button 5 Ultimate Ability : Z

: Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact : X

: X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee : V

: V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: G

G Equip Survival Item: Left Alt

Left Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit : 6

: 6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: 55%

55% FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: On

On Sprint View Shake: Reduced

Advanced Video Settings

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled

Enabled Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Low

Low Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate

Razer Viper Ultimate Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mousepad: X-raypad Aqua Control+

PC Specs

Gaming PC

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K

Intel Core i9-12900K Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 Ram: 32GB

