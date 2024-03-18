ALGS postponed: Pro players get hacked mid-tournament

During an ALGS NA Pro league Split 1 Finals match, some professionals had a major setback due to a notorious hacker in the Apex Legends community named Destroyer2009 getting access to the tournament’s private lobby. Two prominent Apex professionals, DZ Genurten and TSM Imperialhal, were hacked by Destroyer2009 and given different cheats. The hacker accessed ALGS’s private lobby and ruined match number 4 for players.

The ALGS admins then decided to shut down the server for some time. Additionally, when the clock hit the 15-minute timer, they decided to postpone the NA finals for an uncertain duration. To know more about the incident, read below.

ImperialHal and Genburten get hacked during ALGS regionals

Apex Legends professional, Genburten, was the first victim of this unwanted attack during ALGS NA Split 1. As Genburten was streaming his tournament match on Twitch, fans could suddenly see a UI pop on his screen that allowed him to see all the players inside the arena. To avoid ruining the match for other players, he immediately left.

As the UI popped up on Genburten’s screen, a message was sent to the lobby saying, “Apex hacking global series by Destroyer2009 & R4ndom” from his account. Basically, the hackers purportedly showed their presence inside the lobby. However, it wasn’t just him.

Right after DarZero reported this attack to the admins, the ALGS authority restarted game 4 to make it fair for everyone. However, the hacker added TSM’s professional ImperialHal to their victim list. While TSM was about to brace themselves for a fight, ImperialHal noticed that his aim got exceptionally accurate and snappy. As a result, he realized that he had access to the aimbot.

As soon as ImprialHal reported this incident to his teammates, they asked them to leave the game just like Genburten did. However, since he decided to stay in the game by not shooting at any enemies, the admins stopped the match.

Many netizens have asked EA to address the issues. EA and Respawn’s anti-cheat has been criticized in the past, and hackers have always been a menace in ranked games. However, this time, the Apex community faced a much more serious issue. With competitive integrity being compromised during an S-tier tournament, it’s now high time that EA solves these issues.

