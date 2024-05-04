Apex Legends Season 21 Battle Pass is around the corner and it’s named "Upheaval" by Respawn Entertainment. It’s centered around the theme of corruption beyond the human form. With its release, the game is about to get a new look with tons of skins centered around this theme. This battle pass will include five Legendary skins, four Epic skins, and several other epic and rare items, giving the players a ton to grind for this season.

This article will explore all the rewards incorporated within the Season 21 Upheavel Battle Pass and any related information. For a detailed brief, read below.

Apex Legends Season 21 Battle Pass: Price, all rewards, and is it worth buying?

The Apex Legends Season 21 Battle Pass will be available for 950 Apex coins or $9.99. You can buy the Battle Pass (BP) at any point during the season, and all the items before your current BP level will be automatically credited.

The Upheaval Battle Pass will feature five legendary skins, 25 epic skins and items, and 21 rare skins. Here is a complete list of all the items coming into the game.

Legendary

Legendary skins of Seer, Alter, and Catalyst in Apex Legends Season 21 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Legend Skins

Seer - Creeping Void

Catalyst - Void Witch

Weapon Skins

Legendary Volt: Void Touched

Reactive 30-30 Skin (Level 100): Void Impulse

Reactive 30-30 Skin (Level 110): Reversed Polarity

Epic

Legendary reactive 30-30 Skin in Apex Legends Season 21 Battle Pass (Image via Electronic Arts)

Legend Skins

Alter: Chaos’ Embrace

Wraith: Corrupted Void

Revenant: Creeping Death

Weapon Skin

L-Star: Corrupt Memory

Skydive Emote

Alter Skydive Emote: Tailspin

Alter Skydive Emote: Coming in hot

Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm: Ticked Off

Weapon Charm: Necro Ness

Weapon Charm: Wicked Wally

Weapon Charm: No Loot Here!

Emote

Lifeline Emote: Blighted Breakdown

Bloodhound Emote: Dark Hunter

Gibraltar Emote: BaadGibraltar

Mirage Emote: Mi-RAGE

Revenant Emote: Party Pooper

Frame

Gibraltar Frame: Speed Trap

Seer Frame: Bleeding Moon

Wraith Frame: Dark Experiment

Catalyst Frame: Cataclysm

Vantage Frame: Black Ice

Alter Frame: Corrupted Rift

Horizon Frame: Event Horizon

Loba Frame: Breached Containment

Newcastle Frame: Hometown Horror

Rare

New skins coming in Apex Legends Season 21 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Legend Skin

Necrotic Devourer

Weapon Skins

Longbow: Necrotic Devourer

Spitfire: Tech Takeover

Re-45: Necrotic Devourer

Charge Rifle: Tech Takeover

30-30: Necrotic Devourer

Alternator: Necrotic Devourer

Nemesis: Dark Infusion

R-301: Blighted Gemstone

R-99: Tech Takeover

Rampage: Tech Takeover

Triple Take: Necrotic Devourer

Hemlok: Tech Takeover

Devotion: Dark Infusion

Bocek: Necrotic Devourer

Prowler: Tech Takeover

G7 Scout: Tech Takeover

Car: Necrotic Devourer

Flatline: Blighted Gemstone

Peacekeeper: Necrotic Devourer

Sentinel: Blighted Gemstone

In addition to these cosmetics and items, you get 1300 Apex Coins essentially getting back the money invested in buying the Battle Pass. You also get 1200 crafting materials for free, which lets you unlock other skins and items in the game. The battle pass also includes 10 Exotic Shards at Level 89 which allows you to unlock artifacts. This makes the Apex Legends Season 21 Battle Pass worth getting.

This covers everything you need to know about the upcoming Upheaval Battle Pass.