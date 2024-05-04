Apex Legends Season 21 Battle Pass is around the corner and it’s named "Upheaval" by Respawn Entertainment. It’s centered around the theme of corruption beyond the human form. With its release, the game is about to get a new look with tons of skins centered around this theme. This battle pass will include five Legendary skins, four Epic skins, and several other epic and rare items, giving the players a ton to grind for this season.
This article will explore all the rewards incorporated within the Season 21 Upheavel Battle Pass and any related information. For a detailed brief, read below.
Apex Legends Season 21 Battle Pass: Price, all rewards, and is it worth buying?
The Apex Legends Season 21 Battle Pass will be available for 950 Apex coins or $9.99. You can buy the Battle Pass (BP) at any point during the season, and all the items before your current BP level will be automatically credited.
The Upheaval Battle Pass will feature five legendary skins, 25 epic skins and items, and 21 rare skins. Here is a complete list of all the items coming into the game.
Legendary
Legend Skins
- Seer - Creeping Void
- Catalyst - Void Witch
Weapon Skins
- Legendary Volt: Void Touched
- Reactive 30-30 Skin (Level 100): Void Impulse
- Reactive 30-30 Skin (Level 110): Reversed Polarity
Epic
Legend Skins
- Alter: Chaos’ Embrace
- Wraith: Corrupted Void
- Revenant: Creeping Death
Weapon Skin
- L-Star: Corrupt Memory
Skydive Emote
- Alter Skydive Emote: Tailspin
- Alter Skydive Emote: Coming in hot
Weapon Charm
- Weapon Charm: Ticked Off
- Weapon Charm: Necro Ness
- Weapon Charm: Wicked Wally
- Weapon Charm: No Loot Here!
Emote
- Lifeline Emote: Blighted Breakdown
- Bloodhound Emote: Dark Hunter
- Gibraltar Emote: BaadGibraltar
- Mirage Emote: Mi-RAGE
- Revenant Emote: Party Pooper
Frame
- Gibraltar Frame: Speed Trap
- Seer Frame: Bleeding Moon
- Wraith Frame: Dark Experiment
- Catalyst Frame: Cataclysm
- Vantage Frame: Black Ice
- Alter Frame: Corrupted Rift
- Horizon Frame: Event Horizon
- Loba Frame: Breached Containment
- Newcastle Frame: Hometown Horror
Rare
Legend Skin
- Necrotic Devourer
Weapon Skins
- Longbow: Necrotic Devourer
- Spitfire: Tech Takeover
- Re-45: Necrotic Devourer
- Charge Rifle: Tech Takeover
- 30-30: Necrotic Devourer
- Alternator: Necrotic Devourer
- Nemesis: Dark Infusion
- R-301: Blighted Gemstone
- R-99: Tech Takeover
- Rampage: Tech Takeover
- Triple Take: Necrotic Devourer
- Hemlok: Tech Takeover
- Devotion: Dark Infusion
- Bocek: Necrotic Devourer
- Prowler: Tech Takeover
- G7 Scout: Tech Takeover
- Car: Necrotic Devourer
- Flatline: Blighted Gemstone
- Peacekeeper: Necrotic Devourer
- Sentinel: Blighted Gemstone
In addition to these cosmetics and items, you get 1300 Apex Coins essentially getting back the money invested in buying the Battle Pass. You also get 1200 crafting materials for free, which lets you unlock other skins and items in the game. The battle pass also includes 10 Exotic Shards at Level 89 which allows you to unlock artifacts. This makes the Apex Legends Season 21 Battle Pass worth getting.
This covers everything you need to know about the upcoming Upheaval Battle Pass.
