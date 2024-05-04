The ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs for Day 2 has just concluded. These 18 games saw some underdog teams performing really well and making it straight to the winner brackets. On the other hand, other top teams like Cloud9 and Luminosity Gaming secured spots on the lower half of the Loser’s bracket. Teams like DarkZero and Aurora have performed consistently, with each securing a win.

This article will highlight the results of ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 results, along with the upcoming Bracket Stage schedule and current league standings.

ALGS Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 results, Bracket Stage schedule, and more

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 results and more (Image via EA)

The top 20 teams from ALGS Playoffs advance to the Winner’s bracket while the bottom 20 move to the Loser’s Bracket. The teams then face off competing against one another in their respective brackets, trying to secure a spot for the Finals.

The results below are the aggregated overall standings of the eighteen games played between the four groups on Day 2 of ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs.

Match Series 1: Groups B vs Group C

The first playoff was between Group B and Group C, where Aurora emerged victorious, followed by Furia Esports in the second spot and Red Rams securing the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 1 played between Group B and Group C.

Rank Team Total Points 1 Aurora 56

2 FURIA Esports 55 3 Red Rams 50 4 Fnatic 49 5 Made In Heaven 47 5 REJECTY WINNITY 47 7 Disguised 43 8 Serenity 37 9 Elev8 Gaming 35 10 TSM 34 11 Geared Gaming 30 12 Tom Yum Kung 27 13 o7 26 13 OMiT 26 15 Legends Gaming 24 16 Boogie Boarders 23 16 Team Liquid 23 18 Cloud9 21 19 NORTHEPTION 13 20 WMNDY 8

Match Series 2: Groups B vs Group D

The third playoff was played between Groups B and Group D, where Not Moist emerged victorious, REJECT WINNITY placed second, and Alliance secured the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 2 played between Group B and Group D.

Rank Team Total Points 1 Not Moist 62 2 REJECT WINNITY 61 3 Alliance 56 4 Spacestation Gaming 51 5 Heroez 47 5 Team Liquid 47 7 Aurora 44 8 Passion UA 42 9 Cloud9 33 10 Complexity Gaming 27 11 BR DEMONZ 26 12 Geared Gaming 25 12 HAO 25 14 Wonton Dumpling 24 15 Serenity 22 16 OMiT 16 16 RIDDLE 16 18 Tom Yum Kung 11 19 Disguised 10 20 Red Rams 7

Match Series 3: Groups A vs Group C

The second playoff was played between Groups A and Group C, where Dark Zero secured the first spot, Elev8 Gaming placed second, and Fnatic secured the third spot. Here are all the overall standings after Match Series 3 played between Group A and Group C.

Rank Team Total Points 1 DarkZero 121 2 Elev8 Gaming 64 3 Fnatic 48 4 FURIA ESPORTS 43 5 2R1C 39 5 Legends Gaming 39 7 Boogie Boarders 38 8 Luminosity Gaming 37 8 TSM 37 10 Made in Heaven 34 11 Oxygen Esports 24 12 KINOTROPE gaming 23 12 Virtus.pro 23 14 o7 22 15 Crazy Racoon 21 16 NORTHEPTION 12 16 Natus Vincere 12 18 WMNDY 11 19 MDY White 10 19 Never To Change 10

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: League standings

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: League standings (Image via EA)

Based on the total points scored, these are the final results of day one and day two combined in the ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs.

Winner’s Bracket

Rank Team Total Points 1 DarkZero 248 2 Aurora 158 3 Alliance 157 4 Fnatic 144 5 Elev8 Gaming 136 5 REJECT WINNITY 136 7 Virtus.pro 130 8 Spacestation Gaming 128 9 FURIA Esports 127 10 Not Moist 118 11 Serenity Gaming 110 12 o7 105 12 Team Liquid 105 12 TSM 105 15 Legends Gaming 102 16 Made In Heaven 97 17 2R1C 96 18 Complexity Gaming 95 19 Red Rams 93 20 Crazy Racoon 92

Loser’s Bracket

Rank Team Total Points 21 Oxygen Esports 91 22 KINOTROPE gaming 89 22 OMiT 89 24 Boogie Boarders 88 24 Heroez 88 26 Disguised 87 27 BR DEMONZ 85 28 HAO 84 29 Natus Vincere 80 30 Geared Gaming 79 31 Cloud9 74 32 Passion UA 73 32 WMNDY 73 34 Wonton Dumpling 72 35 Luminosity Gaming 71 36 MDY White 65 36 Tom Yum Kung 65 38 NORTHEPTION 60 39 RIDDLE 55 40 Never To Change 37

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Bracket Stage breakdown

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Bracket Stage

The Bracket stages will be played among the 40 teams in a three-match series of six games each. Here’s how it works.

Loser’s Bracket Round 1

After the six games, the top 10 teams will move to the Loser’s Bracket Round 2 while the bottom 10 teams get eliminated.

Winner’s Bracket

The top 10 teams will advance to the Finals while the bottom 10 teams will move to the Loser’s Bracket Round 2 for another elimination playoff.

Loser’s Bracket Round 2

After the six games, the 10 teams who have won will secure a spot in the finals while the 10 teams who have lost will get eliminated.

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Bracket Stage schedule

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Bracket Stage schedule (Image via EA)

Here’s the schedule for all the bracket-stage games coming up.

Loser’s Bracket - Round 1

Game 1: May 4, 2024 - 10:00 PDT

May 4, 2024 - 10:00 PDT Game 2: May 4, 2024 - 10:30 PDT

May 4, 2024 - 10:30 PDT Game 3: May 4, 2024 - 11:00 PDT

May 4, 2024 - 11:00 PDT Game 4: May 4, 2024 - 11:30 PDT

May 4, 2024 - 11:30 PDT Game 5: May 4, 2024 - 12:00 PDT

May 4, 2024 - 12:00 PDT Game 6: May 4, 2024 - 12:30 PDT

Winner’s Bracket

Game 1: May 4, 2024 - 14:30 PDT

Game 2: May 4, 2024 - 15:00 PDT

Game 3: May 4, 2024 - 15:30 PDT

Game 4: May 4, 2024 - 16:00 PDT

Game 5: May 4, 2024 - 16:30 PDT

Game 6: May 4, 2024 - 17:00 PDT

Loser’s Bracket - Round 2

Game 1: May 4, 2024 - 19:00 PDT

May 4, 2024 - 19:00 PDT Game 2: May 4, 2024 - 19:30 PDT

May 4, 2024 - 19:30 PDT Game 3: May 4, 2024 - 20:00 PDT

May 4, 2024 - 20:00 PDT Game 4: May 4, 2024 - 20:30 PDT

May 4, 2024 - 20:30 PDT Game 5: May 4, 2024 - 21:00 PDT

May 4, 2024 - 21:00 PDT Game 6: May 4, 2024 - 21:30 PDT

