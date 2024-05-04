The ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs for Day 2 has just concluded. These 18 games saw some underdog teams performing really well and making it straight to the winner brackets. On the other hand, other top teams like Cloud9 and Luminosity Gaming secured spots on the lower half of the Loser’s bracket. Teams like DarkZero and Aurora have performed consistently, with each securing a win.
This article will highlight the results of ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 results, along with the upcoming Bracket Stage schedule and current league standings.
ALGS Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 results, Bracket Stage schedule, and more
The top 20 teams from ALGS Playoffs advance to the Winner’s bracket while the bottom 20 move to the Loser’s Bracket. The teams then face off competing against one another in their respective brackets, trying to secure a spot for the Finals.
The results below are the aggregated overall standings of the eighteen games played between the four groups on Day 2 of ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs.
Match Series 1: Groups B vs Group C
The first playoff was between Group B and Group C, where Aurora emerged victorious, followed by Furia Esports in the second spot and Red Rams securing the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 1 played between Group B and Group C.
Match Series 2: Groups B vs Group D
The third playoff was played between Groups B and Group D, where Not Moist emerged victorious, REJECT WINNITY placed second, and Alliance secured the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 2 played between Group B and Group D.
Match Series 3: Groups A vs Group C
The second playoff was played between Groups A and Group C, where Dark Zero secured the first spot, Elev8 Gaming placed second, and Fnatic secured the third spot. Here are all the overall standings after Match Series 3 played between Group A and Group C.
ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: League standings
Based on the total points scored, these are the final results of day one and day two combined in the ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs.
Winner’s Bracket
Loser’s Bracket
ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Bracket Stage breakdown
The Bracket stages will be played among the 40 teams in a three-match series of six games each. Here’s how it works.
Loser’s Bracket Round 1
After the six games, the top 10 teams will move to the Loser’s Bracket Round 2 while the bottom 10 teams get eliminated.
Winner’s Bracket
The top 10 teams will advance to the Finals while the bottom 10 teams will move to the Loser’s Bracket Round 2 for another elimination playoff.
Loser’s Bracket Round 2
After the six games, the 10 teams who have won will secure a spot in the finals while the 10 teams who have lost will get eliminated.
ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Bracket Stage schedule
Here’s the schedule for all the bracket-stage games coming up.
Loser’s Bracket - Round 1
- Game 1: May 4, 2024 - 10:00 PDT
- Game 2: May 4, 2024 - 10:30 PDT
- Game 3: May 4, 2024 - 11:00 PDT
- Game 4: May 4, 2024 - 11:30 PDT
- Game 5: May 4, 2024 - 12:00 PDT
- Game 6: May 4, 2024 - 12:30 PDT
Winner’s Bracket
- Game 1: May 4, 2024 - 14:30 PDT
- Game 2: May 4, 2024 - 15:00 PDT
- Game 3: May 4, 2024 - 15:30 PDT
- Game 4: May 4, 2024 - 16:00 PDT
- Game 5: May 4, 2024 - 16:30 PDT
- Game 6: May 4, 2024 - 17:00 PDT
Loser’s Bracket - Round 2
- Game 1: May 4, 2024 - 19:00 PDT
- Game 2: May 4, 2024 - 19:30 PDT
- Game 3: May 4, 2024 - 20:00 PDT
- Game 4: May 4, 2024 - 20:30 PDT
- Game 5: May 4, 2024 - 21:00 PDT
- Game 6: May 4, 2024 - 21:30 PDT
