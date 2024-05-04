  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • ALGS Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 results, Bracket Stage schedule, and more

ALGS Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 results, Bracket Stage schedule, and more

By Rohit Halder
Modified May 04, 2024 07:48 GMT
ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs
ALGS Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 results, Bracket Stage schedule, and more (Image via EA)

The ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs for Day 2 has just concluded. These 18 games saw some underdog teams performing really well and making it straight to the winner brackets. On the other hand, other top teams like Cloud9 and Luminosity Gaming secured spots on the lower half of the Loser’s bracket. Teams like DarkZero and Aurora have performed consistently, with each securing a win.

This article will highlight the results of ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 results, along with the upcoming Bracket Stage schedule and current league standings.

ALGS Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 results, Bracket Stage schedule, and more

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 results and more (Image via EA)
ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 results and more (Image via EA)

The top 20 teams from ALGS Playoffs advance to the Winner’s bracket while the bottom 20 move to the Loser’s Bracket. The teams then face off competing against one another in their respective brackets, trying to secure a spot for the Finals.

The results below are the aggregated overall standings of the eighteen games played between the four groups on Day 2 of ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs.

Also read: ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 1 Results

Match Series 1: Groups B vs Group C

The first playoff was between Group B and Group C, where Aurora emerged victorious, followed by Furia Esports in the second spot and Red Rams securing the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 1 played between Group B and Group C.

RankTeamTotal Points
1Aurora56
2FURIA Esports55
3Red Rams50
4Fnatic49
5Made In Heaven47
5REJECTY WINNITY47
7Disguised43
8Serenity37
9Elev8 Gaming35
10TSM34
11Geared Gaming30
12Tom Yum Kung27
13o726
13OMiT26
15Legends Gaming24
16Boogie Boarders23
16Team Liquid23
18 Cloud921
19NORTHEPTION13
20WMNDY8

Match Series 2: Groups B vs Group D

The third playoff was played between Groups B and Group D, where Not Moist emerged victorious, REJECT WINNITY placed second, and Alliance secured the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 2 played between Group B and Group D.

RankTeamTotal Points
1Not Moist62
2REJECT WINNITY61
3Alliance56
4Spacestation Gaming51
5Heroez47
5Team Liquid47
7Aurora44
8Passion UA42
9Cloud933
10Complexity Gaming27
11BR DEMONZ26
12Geared Gaming25
12HAO25
14Wonton Dumpling24
15Serenity22
16OMiT16
16RIDDLE16
18Tom Yum Kung11
19Disguised10
20Red Rams7

Match Series 3: Groups A vs Group C

The second playoff was played between Groups A and Group C, where Dark Zero secured the first spot, Elev8 Gaming placed second, and Fnatic secured the third spot. Here are all the overall standings after Match Series 3 played between Group A and Group C.

RankTeamTotal Points
1DarkZero121
2Elev8 Gaming64
3Fnatic48
4FURIA ESPORTS43
52R1C39
5Legends Gaming39
7Boogie Boarders38
8Luminosity Gaming37
8TSM37
10Made in Heaven34
11Oxygen Esports24
12KINOTROPE gaming23
12Virtus.pro23
14o722
15Crazy Racoon21
16NORTHEPTION12
16Natus Vincere12
18WMNDY11
19MDY White10
19Never To Change10

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: League standings

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: League standings (Image via EA)
ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: League standings (Image via EA)

Based on the total points scored, these are the final results of day one and day two combined in the ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs.

Winner’s Bracket

RankTeamTotal Points
1DarkZero248
2Aurora158
3Alliance157
4Fnatic144
5Elev8 Gaming136
5REJECT WINNITY136
7Virtus.pro130
8Spacestation Gaming128
9FURIA Esports127
10Not Moist118
11Serenity Gaming110
12o7105
12Team Liquid105
12TSM105
15Legends Gaming102
16Made In Heaven97
172R1C96
18Complexity Gaming95
19Red Rams93
20Crazy Racoon92

Loser’s Bracket

RankTeamTotal Points
21Oxygen Esports91
22KINOTROPE gaming89
22OMiT89
24Boogie Boarders88
24Heroez88
26Disguised87
27BR DEMONZ85
28HAO84
29Natus Vincere80
30Geared Gaming79
31Cloud974
32Passion UA73
32WMNDY73
34Wonton Dumpling72
35Luminosity Gaming71
36MDY White65
36Tom Yum Kung65
38NORTHEPTION60
39RIDDLE55
40Never To Change37

Also read: 5 best teams to look out for in ALGS 2024, ranked

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Bracket Stage breakdown

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Bracket Stage
ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Bracket Stage

The Bracket stages will be played among the 40 teams in a three-match series of six games each. Here’s how it works.

Loser’s Bracket Round 1

After the six games, the top 10 teams will move to the Loser’s Bracket Round 2 while the bottom 10 teams get eliminated.

Winner’s Bracket

The top 10 teams will advance to the Finals while the bottom 10 teams will move to the Loser’s Bracket Round 2 for another elimination playoff.

Loser’s Bracket Round 2

After the six games, the 10 teams who have won will secure a spot in the finals while the 10 teams who have lost will get eliminated.

Also Read: Lifeline rework in Apex Legends: What we know so far

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Bracket Stage schedule

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Bracket Stage schedule (Image via EA)
ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Bracket Stage schedule (Image via EA)

Here’s the schedule for all the bracket-stage games coming up.

Loser’s Bracket - Round 1

  • Game 1: May 4, 2024 - 10:00 PDT
  • Game 2: May 4, 2024 - 10:30 PDT
  • Game 3: May 4, 2024 - 11:00 PDT
  • Game 4: May 4, 2024 - 11:30 PDT
  • Game 5: May 4, 2024 - 12:00 PDT
  • Game 6: May 4, 2024 - 12:30 PDT

Winner’s Bracket

  • Game 1: May 4, 2024 - 14:30 PDT
  • Game 2: May 4, 2024 - 15:00 PDT
  • Game 3: May 4, 2024 - 15:30 PDT
  • Game 4: May 4, 2024 - 16:00 PDT
  • Game 5: May 4, 2024 - 16:30 PDT
  • Game 6: May 4, 2024 - 17:00 PDT

Loser’s Bracket - Round 2

  • Game 1: May 4, 2024 - 19:00 PDT
  • Game 2: May 4, 2024 - 19:30 PDT
  • Game 3: May 4, 2024 - 20:00 PDT
  • Game 4: May 4, 2024 - 20:30 PDT
  • Game 5: May 4, 2024 - 21:00 PDT
  • Game 6: May 4, 2024 - 21:30 PDT

That covers everything you need to know about ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs so far. For more related news and guides, consider going through our other Apex Legends articles:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?