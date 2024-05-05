The best weapons in ALGS Split 1 Playoffs have given a spectacular overhaul to the Apex Legends competitive scene. The Assault rifles have taken over the meta scene again, swiping away marksman weapons, shotguns, and SMGs. This could be attributed to certain buffs given to Assault Rifles during Season 20, including the R301 with its reduced hip fire recoil. The SMGs have fallen off the top spot with weapons like the R-99 which got nerfed due to its increased vertical and horizontal recoil.

The best weapons in ALGS Split 1 Playoffs have also begun to change the underlying weapon meta in Apex Legends. Fans are on the lookout to find the weapons that the pros are using in the tournaments but an overwhelming list makes it confusing for them to choose one.

This article provides the players with the 5 best weapons in ALGS Split 1 Playoffs that are being used by the pros in the tournament.

Best weapons in ALGS Split 1 Playoffs

1) Havoc

Havoc AR in Apex Legends (Image via zilke Clips/YouTube/Respawn Entertainment)

The Havoc sits on the top of the meta weapons list with the highest kill count of 695 Kills in ALGS Split 1 Playoffs 2024. This assault rifle has demolished and dominated teams in tournament matches.

Havoc is the prime choice of pros and players who are looking for a good close to medium-range weapon that boasts great damage and a relatively low time to kill. This AR uses Energy ammo and the only downside to this weapon is high recoil and a spin-up delay on the trigger.

2) Hemlok

Hemlok burst AR in Apex Legends (Image via WASD/YouTube/Respawn Entertainment)

The Hemlok is a formidable burst AR despite getting nerfs in Season 20 of Apex Legends. It utilizes Heavy Ammo and boasts decent damage in close to medium range.

This weapon can be enhanced with a Boosted Loader attachment which speeds up tactical reloads and adds additional rounds in the magazine when the ammo is close to the final couple of bullets. It was one of the most used weapons in the current season and has got a total of 551 kills in the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs.

3) Volt

Volt SMG in Apex Legends (Image via WASD/YouTube/Respawn Entertainment)

The Volt SMG is one of the best weapons in ALGS Split 1 Playoffs and the best one in its weapon class. It was introduced in Season 6 of Apex Legends and utilized Energy ammo. This weapon boasts incredible damage at close range and is the primary choice of pros and veterans as a secondary weapon in their competitive loadouts.

This weapon has a whopping 447 kills in Playoffs. Professional Apex player and IGL TSM ImperialHal deemed this as one of the best SMGs to use this Season due to its overall stats.

4) Nemesis

Nemesis burst AR in Apex Legends (Image via PuchKid/YouTube/Respawn Entertainment)

Nemesis Burst AR is a fearsome energy weapon that dominated the battlefield after its launch in Season 16 of Apex Legends. This weapon boasts the ability to incapacitate any opponent in just four hits. This is the fourth most picked weapon in this list due to its amazing damage output. This weapon is formidable in both short and medium ranges and has a whopping 160 kills in the tournament.

5) Prowler

Prowler burst SMG in Apex Legends (Image via InspectShow/YouTube/Respawn Entertainment)

The Prowler SMG is yet another burst AR that made its way into the list of best weapons in ALGS Split 1 Playoffs 2024. It is known for its decent accuracy at medium ranges.

This weapon is perfectly paired with a controller as most controller players like to use this weapon in tournament matches. This AR can deal significant damage even without attachment and has made its mark in the tournament with 127 Kills.

