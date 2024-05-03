The ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs for Day 1 has just concluded. Fans saw impressive performances from top teams like Alliance, o7, Aurora, Virtus.pro, and DarkZero, each of whom secured a win. On the contrary, the team with the highest expectations from fans, TSM, was only able to secure the 11th spot in their group matches.
This article will highlight the results of Day 1 results of the ALGS 2024 Split 1 Playoffs, along with the tournament schedule and current team standings.
ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 1 results
ALGS Playoffs are played between four groups of ten teams where each group fights against every other group. Each team plays 18 games in total, spread out in three Match Series. Each Match Series is comprised of six games.
These results are the aggregated overall standings of the six games played in every Match Series.
Match Series 1: Groups C vs Group D
The first playoff was between Group C and Group D, where o7 emerged victorious. They were followed by WMNDY in the second spot and Alliance in the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 1 played between Group C and Group D.
Match Series 2: Groups A vs Group B
The second playoff was played between Groups A and B, where Aurora secured the first spot, Dark Zero placed second, and Serenity sat in the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 2 played between Group A and Group B.
Match Series 3: Groups A vs Group D
The third playoff was played between Groups A and D, where DarkZero emerged victorious Virtus.pro placed second and Alliance secured the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 3 played between Group A and D.
ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 schedule
Day 2 of ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs will see all four Groups again face off against each other, with a total of 18 games being played during the day. These games will be divided into three Match Series. Here is the schedule for all the upcoming ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs Day 2 games.
Match Series 1: Group B vs Group C
- Game 1: May 3, 2024 - 10:00 PDT
- Game 2: May 3, 2024 - 10:30 PDT
- Game 3: May 3, 2024 - 11:00 PDT
- Game 4: May 3, 2024 - 11:30 PDT
- Game 5: May 3, 2024 - 12:00 PDT
- Game 6: May 3, 2024 - 12:30 PDT
Match Series 2: Group B vs Group D
- Game 1: May 3, 2024 - 14:30 PDT
- Game 2: May 3, 2024 - 15:00 PDT
- Game 3: May 3, 2024 - 15:30 PDT
- Game 4: May 3, 2024 - 16:00 PDT
- Game 5: May 3, 2024 - 16:30 PDT
- Game 6: May 3, 2024 - 17:00 PDT
Match Series 3: Group A vs Group C
- Game 1: May 3, 2024 - 19:00 PDT
- Game 2: May 3, 2024 - 19:30 PDT
- Game 3: May 3, 2024 - 20:00 PDT
- Game 4: May 3, 2024 - 20:30 PDT
- Game 5: May 3, 2024 - 21:00 PDT
- Game 6: May 3, 2024 - 21:30 PDT
