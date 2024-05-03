ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 1 Results

By Rohit Halder
Modified May 03, 2024 08:21 GMT
ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs
ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 1 results (Image via Apex Legends Global Series)

The ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs for Day 1 has just concluded. Fans saw impressive performances from top teams like Alliance, o7, Aurora, Virtus.pro, and DarkZero, each of whom secured a win. On the contrary, the team with the highest expectations from fans, TSM, was only able to secure the 11th spot in their group matches.

This article will highlight the results of Day 1 results of the ALGS 2024 Split 1 Playoffs, along with the tournament schedule and current team standings.

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 1 results

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 1 Results (Image via EA)

ALGS Playoffs are played between four groups of ten teams where each group fights against every other group. Each team plays 18 games in total, spread out in three Match Series. Each Match Series is comprised of six games.

These results are the aggregated overall standings of the six games played in every Match Series.

Match Series 1: Groups C vs Group D

The first playoff was between Group C and Group D, where o7 emerged victorious. They were followed by WMNDY in the second spot and Alliance in the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 1 played between Group C and Group D.

RankTeamTotal Points
1sto757
2ndWMNDY54
3rd Alliance53
4thFnatic47
5Legends Gaming45
6BR DEMONZ43
7Elev8 Gaming37
8Complexity Gaming36
9NORTHEPTION35
9Spacestation Gaming35
11TSM 34
12HAO30
13FURIA Sports29
14Boogie Boarders27
15Wonton Dumpling25
16Heroez17
16Passion UA17
18Made in Heaven16
18Not Moist16
20RIDDLE15

Match Series 2: Groups A vs Group B

The second playoff was played between Groups A and B, where Aurora secured the first spot, Dark Zero placed second, and Serenity sat in the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 2 played between Group A and Group B.

RankTeamTotal Points
1Aurora58
2DarkZero51
2Serenity51
4Crazy Raccoon47
4OMiT47
6Oxygen Esports37
6Virus.pro37
8Red Rams36
9Natus Vincere35
9Team Liquid35
11Disguised34
122R1C28
12REJECT WINNITY28
14Tom Yum Kyung27
15KINOTROPE gaming25
15MDY White25
17Geared Gaming24
18Luminosity Gaming23
19Cloud920
20Never To Change7

Match Series 3: Groups A vs Group D

The third playoff was played between Groups A and D, where DarkZero emerged victorious Virtus.pro placed second and Alliance secured the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 3 played between Group A and D.

RankTeamTotal Points
1DarkZero76
2Virtus.pro70
3Alliance48
4Spacestation Gaming42
5KINOTROPE Gaming41
6Not Moist40
7Natus Vincere33
8Complexity Gaming32
9MDY White30
10Oxygen Esports 30
112R1C29
12HAO29
13Crazy Racoon24
14Heroez24
15RIDDLE24
16Wonton Dumpling23
17Never To Change20
18BR DEMONZ16
19Passion UA14
20Luminosity Gaming11

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 schedule

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 schedule (Image via Apex Legends Global Series)
ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 schedule (Image via Apex Legends Global Series)

Day 2 of ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs will see all four Groups again face off against each other, with a total of 18 games being played during the day. These games will be divided into three Match Series. Here is the schedule for all the upcoming ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs Day 2 games.

Match Series 1: Group B vs Group C

  • Game 1: May 3, 2024 - 10:00 PDT
  • Game 2: May 3, 2024 - 10:30 PDT
  • Game 3: May 3, 2024 - 11:00 PDT
  • Game 4: May 3, 2024 - 11:30 PDT
  • Game 5: May 3, 2024 - 12:00 PDT
  • Game 6: May 3, 2024 - 12:30 PDT

Match Series 2: Group B vs Group D

  • Game 1: May 3, 2024 - 14:30 PDT
  • Game 2: May 3, 2024 - 15:00 PDT
  • Game 3: May 3, 2024 - 15:30 PDT
  • Game 4: May 3, 2024 - 16:00 PDT
  • Game 5: May 3, 2024 - 16:30 PDT
  • Game 6: May 3, 2024 - 17:00 PDT

Match Series 3: Group A vs Group C

  • Game 1: May 3, 2024 - 19:00 PDT
  • Game 2: May 3, 2024 - 19:30 PDT
  • Game 3: May 3, 2024 - 20:00 PDT
  • Game 4: May 3, 2024 - 20:30 PDT
  • Game 5: May 3, 2024 - 21:00 PDT
  • Game 6: May 3, 2024 - 21:30 PDT

