The ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs for Day 1 has just concluded. Fans saw impressive performances from top teams like Alliance, o7, Aurora, Virtus.pro, and DarkZero, each of whom secured a win. On the contrary, the team with the highest expectations from fans, TSM, was only able to secure the 11th spot in their group matches.

This article will highlight the results of Day 1 results of the ALGS 2024 Split 1 Playoffs, along with the tournament schedule and current team standings.

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 1 results

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 1 Results (Image via EA)

ALGS Playoffs are played between four groups of ten teams where each group fights against every other group. Each team plays 18 games in total, spread out in three Match Series. Each Match Series is comprised of six games.

These results are the aggregated overall standings of the six games played in every Match Series.

Match Series 1: Groups C vs Group D

The first playoff was between Group C and Group D, where o7 emerged victorious. They were followed by WMNDY in the second spot and Alliance in the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 1 played between Group C and Group D.

Rank Team Total Points 1st o7 57 2nd WMNDY 54 3rd Alliance 53 4th Fnatic 47 5 Legends Gaming 45 6 BR DEMONZ 43 7 Elev8 Gaming 37 8 Complexity Gaming 36 9 NORTHEPTION 35 9 Spacestation Gaming 35 11 TSM 34 12 HAO 30 13 FURIA Sports 29 14 Boogie Boarders 27 15 Wonton Dumpling 25 16 Heroez 17 16 Passion UA 17 18 Made in Heaven 16 18 Not Moist 16 20 RIDDLE 15

Match Series 2: Groups A vs Group B

The second playoff was played between Groups A and B, where Aurora secured the first spot, Dark Zero placed second, and Serenity sat in the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 2 played between Group A and Group B.

Rank Team Total Points 1 Aurora 58 2 DarkZero 51 2 Serenity 51 4 Crazy Raccoon 47 4 OMiT 47 6 Oxygen Esports 37 6 Virus.pro 37 8 Red Rams 36 9 Natus Vincere 35 9 Team Liquid 35 11 Disguised 34 12 2R1C 28 12 REJECT WINNITY 28 14 Tom Yum Kyung 27 15 KINOTROPE gaming 25 15 MDY White 25 17 Geared Gaming 24 18 Luminosity Gaming 23 19 Cloud9 20 20 Never To Change 7

Match Series 3: Groups A vs Group D

The third playoff was played between Groups A and D, where DarkZero emerged victorious Virtus.pro placed second and Alliance secured the third spot. Here are the overall standings after Match Series 3 played between Group A and D.

Rank Team Total Points 1 DarkZero 76 2 Virtus.pro 70 3 Alliance 48 4 Spacestation Gaming 42 5 KINOTROPE Gaming 41 6 Not Moist 40 7 Natus Vincere 33 8 Complexity Gaming 32 9 MDY White 30 10 Oxygen Esports 30 11 2R1C 29 12 HAO 29 13 Crazy Racoon 24 14 Heroez 24 15 RIDDLE 24 16 Wonton Dumpling 23 17 Never To Change 20 18 BR DEMONZ 16 19 Passion UA 14 20 Luminosity Gaming 11

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 schedule

ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs: Day 2 schedule (Image via Apex Legends Global Series)

Day 2 of ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs will see all four Groups again face off against each other, with a total of 18 games being played during the day. These games will be divided into three Match Series. Here is the schedule for all the upcoming ALGS Year 4 Split 1 Playoffs Day 2 games.

Match Series 1: Group B vs Group C

Game 1: May 3, 2024 - 10:00 PDT

May 3, 2024 - 10:00 PDT Game 2: May 3, 2024 - 10:30 PDT

May 3, 2024 - 10:30 PDT Game 3: May 3, 2024 - 11:00 PDT

May 3, 2024 - 11:00 PDT Game 4: May 3, 2024 - 11:30 PDT

May 3, 2024 - 11:30 PDT Game 5: May 3, 2024 - 12:00 PDT

May 3, 2024 - 12:00 PDT Game 6: May 3, 2024 - 12:30 PDT

Match Series 2: Group B vs Group D

Game 1 : May 3, 2024 - 14:30 PDT

: May 3, 2024 - 14:30 PDT Game 2 : May 3, 2024 - 15:00 PDT

: May 3, 2024 - 15:00 PDT Game 3 : May 3, 2024 - 15:30 PDT

: May 3, 2024 - 15:30 PDT Game 4 : May 3, 2024 - 16:00 PDT

: May 3, 2024 - 16:00 PDT Game 5 : May 3, 2024 - 16:30 PDT

: May 3, 2024 - 16:30 PDT Game 6: May 3, 2024 - 17:00 PDT

Match Series 3: Group A vs Group C

Game 1 : May 3, 2024 - 19:00 PDT

: May 3, 2024 - 19:00 PDT Game 2 : May 3, 2024 - 19:30 PDT

: May 3, 2024 - 19:30 PDT Game 3 : May 3, 2024 - 20:00 PDT

: May 3, 2024 - 20:00 PDT Game 4 : May 3, 2024 - 20:30 PDT

: May 3, 2024 - 20:30 PDT Game 5 : May 3, 2024 - 21:00 PDT

: May 3, 2024 - 21:00 PDT Game 6: May 3, 2024 - 21:30 PDT

