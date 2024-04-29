10 best movement players in Apex Legends (2024)

If you want to take your Apex Legends gameplay to the next level, consider watching and analyzing the best movement players in the esports scene. Apex Legends, at its core, is a movement-based first-person shooter, so you can chain together multiple mechanics to outplay your opponent.

You can easily learn a new movement technique in the firing range, but implementing it in a fight is where it gets tricky. Observing someone who does it better and incorporating their moves in your gameplay is the way to go. This article will introduce you to the 10 best movement players in Apex Legends on whom you can rely for guidance.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

10 best movement players in Apex Legends

1) Faide

Faide is one of the best movement players in Apex Legends (Image via ProSettings)

Cole Caswell, also known as Faide, is a 23-year-old Apex Legends prodigy and content creator, based in the United States. He is known for his witty and aggressive plays. Despite playing solo, he consistently wins fights against three-stack squads. His gameplay showcases not only his mastery over movement, but also when to take and avoid fights. He primarily mains Wraith and has over 140,000 kills, as of writing.

2) Aceu

Aceu is one of the best movement players in Apex Legends (Image via Liquipedia)

Brandon Winn, also known as Aceu, is a 29-year-old former Counter-Strike pro player. After picking up Apex Legends in 2019, he quickly went viral due to his unique movement-based playstyle. This landed him a spot in NRG Esports' team, where he found success in Twitch Rivals tournaments. He was also awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of TwitchCon San Diego the same year.

Aceu is a pioneering figure in Apex Legends. Through his Movement Guide, he introduced the community to the fundamentals of traversal, such as slide jumping, wall bouncing, and tap-strafing. Currently, he is signed to Sentinels as a content creator.

3) iiTzTimmy

iiTzTimmy is one of the best movement players in Apex Legends (Image via Liquipedia)

Timothy An is arguably one of the most popular faces in the Apex Legends community. Known by his alias iiTzTimmy, this 24-year-old American player rose to fame through his quality content.

The entire world was awestruck watching him achieve Solo Bronze to Predator Rank in one 55-hour-long stream. He started trending on most social media platforms and getting into mainstream podcasts and news. His stream averaged over 100k viewers, peaking at 148,027.

iiTzTimmy’s supreme mechanical skills are evident in the game. Paired with his quick decision-making ability, he is easily among the best movement players in Apex Legends.

4) Leamonhead

Leamonhead is one of the best movement players in Apex Legends (Image via Leamonheadtv/X)

Zack "Leamonhead" is a 22-year-old Apex Legends content creator and streamer from the United States. He is widely regarded as the God of Octane movement. His gameplay proves his dedication to the game. Having mastered advanced movement techniques like Super Gliding and Neo-Strafing, his playstyle is extremely flashy and fast-paced.

To anyone looking for motivation to spend several hours mastering these difficult movement techniques, watching Leamonhead shall do the trick. He also has a guide for Octane's movement up on his channel. Leamonhead is one of the few players capable of consistently and effectively performing these difficult movement techniques mid-fight.

5) Treeree

Treeree is one of the best movement players in Apex Legends (Image via treeree/YouTube)

This mysterious 23-year-old player has been at the forefront of all the new movement techniques being discovered in the game. His YouTube video titled Illegal Movement Part 1 garnered over 1.8 million views. And deservingly so, it showcases his flawless mastery over movement techniques like Mantle Jump and Fatigue Wall-Bounce. Paired with his impressive usage of Wattson’s Tactical Ability: Perimeter Security, his fences consistently catch his enemies off-guard.

What got Treeree on this list of the best movement players in Apex Legends is his persistent grind to come up with new traversal techniques. He also uploads elaborate tutorials on how to do them.

If you’re serious about movement, keeping yourself up-to-date on all the new movement techniques in Apex Legends is vital, and following Treeree becomes essential.

6) Lamic999

Lamic999 is one of the best movement players in Apex Legends (Image via Lamic999/YouTube)

Liam, more commonly known by his alias Lamic999, is a 23-year-old Apex Legends prodigy based in Nashville, Tennessee. Lamic showed the world that fast-paced movement is achievable without any additional movement abilities of a Skirmisher legend. But what makes him an absolute legend in the game is his ability to outplay his opponents using Wattson’s kit.

Lamic is extremely fast at using Wattson’s Tactical Ability - Perimeter Security. He can place fences at disorienting speed, catching enemies when they least expect it. The stun duration of Wattson’s fences is overpowered and Lamic takes full advantage of it. He often picks fights in buildings with doors and uses them to fence enemies rushing him after taking damage.

Lamic’s gameplay is bound to make many Apex Legends players consider mastering Wattson, as he showcases the highest skill ceiling possible in the game.

7) Xzylas

Xzylas is one of the best movement players in Apex Legends (Image via Xzylas/X)

Xzylas is an up-and-coming 19-year-old Apex Legends player who stands alongside Leamonhead as one of the flashiest and fastest Octane mains. Watching his gameplay can feel like he is playing a completely different FPS title. He is rarely stationary and moving at lightning speed, chaining his Super Glides and Tap-Strafing elegantly.

Besides showcasing his admirable movement skills, he has put out a very systematic guide to teach movement techniques in Apex Legends. Regardless of your expertise in this game, this guide will help you improve your mechanics.

8) Skurul

skurul is one of the best movement players in Apex Legends (Image via Skurul/X)

Alexander Mittelsteiner, commonly known as Skurul, is a 29-year-old retired Apex Legends player from Austria. He was one of the first to showcase what’s possible with Pathfinder. Considered by many as the best Pathfinder main in the game, he pulled off impossible slingshots with Pathfinder’s Tactical Ability - Grappling Hook.

Even though Skurul hasn’t been active as of late, he laid the foundation for many Pathfinder mains to walk in his footsteps. His gameplay showcases mastery over every aspect of the Legend, including several variations to Grapple slingshots. This makes him one of the best movement players in Apex Legends and a must-watch for any Pathfinder main.

9) Stormen

Stormen is one of the best movement players in Apex Legends (Image via ProSettings)

Ludvig Storm, also known as Stormen, is a 31-year-old retired Apex Legends pro player from Sweden. Despite being retired from the esports scene, he is still streaming, creating content, and playing for Horizon Union. Stormen was one of the first Octane mains who popularized movement-based gameplay. His clips of getting flashy kills off an Octane jumpad have inspired many to start playing Apex Legends.

In this new generation of advanced Octane gameplays, Stormen has proved that you only need to have the basics down for success. His gameplay is smooth, to say the least. For anyone looking to understand how to move during a fight, Stormen is a must-watch and a no-brainer in this list of best movement players in Apex Legends.

10) Movementless

Movementless is one of the best movement players in Apex Legends (Image via Movementless/YouTube)

Movementless is the freshest prodigy in the game. He primarily mains two legends, Octane and Wattson, and needlessl to say but he is extremely fluid at both. He has mastered all the advanced movement techniques. But what makes him stand out is his ability to fight with pixel-perfect aim while having the highest momentum.

Movementless once showcased his insane movement skills against iiTzTimmy, and upon his defeat, the latter commented that this player must be using scripts to be able to move like that. This goes on to show that Movementless is indeed one of the most promising faces for the future of movement in Apex Legends.

This covers the 10 best movement players in Apex Legends that you should be following to take your mechanics to the next level.

