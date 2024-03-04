Best Skirmisher Class tierlist for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20

The best Skirmisher Legends give players the satisfaction of getting a team wipe and adding depth, especially in Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20. Most Legends in this class remain on the top of the meta despite the rapid changes, while some get overshadowed.

Olympus is one of the oldest maps in Apex Legends and has received several revamps in previous Seasons. It was first released along with the launch of Season 7, which also debuted the best Skirmisher, Horizon.

This article places the best Skirmisher class Legends in a tier list based on their performance and pick rate in Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20.

Best Skirmisher class tier list for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20

The following section lists all the best Skirmisher Legends in a tier list for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20:

S tier

1) Horizon

As mentioned, Horizon is the best Skirmisher in Apex Legends. In Olympus, while fighting near constructed spaces, she can easily gain a significant advantage with the Tactical ability. Horizon can also use the ability to escape a tricky situation and use her Ultimate to slow the adversaries down.

Horizon’s Tactical ability, Gravity Lift, allows her to lift herself and all players who get close in the air. Her Ultimate ability, Black Hole, propels her NEWT in the selected direction, creating a Black Hole that draws all players in its effective radius toward it.

2) Revenant

With the revamp in Season 18, Revenant is considered one of the best Skirmishers. When he is deployed in Olympus, while fighting, he can easily move across the map with his Tactial or gain a significant advantage in a fight with the use of his Ultimate.

Revenant’s Tactical, Shadow Pounce, allows himself to pounce forward. He can also move faster while crouching and climb walls better than any other Legend, thanks to his Passive, Assassin’s Instinct. Revenant’s Ultimate ability bestows him a shield that can also regenerate and refresh on knockdowns.

A tier

1) Wraith

On top of the A-tier is Wraith, who was introduced during the launch of Apex Legends. In Olympus, she can utilize her abilities aggressively as the map offers empty/open spaces. Wraith can bait out her adversaries with her Ultimate and allow her teammates to get some squad wipes.

Wraith’s Passive alerts her whenever an adversary is looking at her, while her Tactical ability, Into The Void, allows her to get out of tricky situations. Her Ultimate, Dimensional Rift, lets her place a two-way portal for every player.

2) Valkyrie

With the release of Season 20, Valkyrie has become one of the best Skirmishers in Apex Legends in Olympus due to her getting some exceptionally powerful perks. Valkyrie can easily climb on various buildings across the map to gain an upper hand in a fight while her teammates keep the opponents busy.

Valkyrie’s passive lets her easily get to various places while her Tactical ability, Missile Swarm, launches a swarm of rockets that stuns and damages enemies. Her Ultimate ability, Skyward Dive, allows her to launch herself and her teammates into the air and skydive to reposition.

3) Pathfinder

Lastly, Pathfinder is in the third spot on the A-tier of the best Skirmishers for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20. When deployed on the map, he can get across the map/certain areas easily by utilizing his abilities, such as Grappling Hook and Zipline Gun.

Pathfinder’s Tactical allows him to grapple onto surfaces and launch himself onto places that can be a little tricky to go. His Ultimate, Zipline Gun, creates a zipline every player can use, including enemies.

B tier

1) Octane

Octane is at the bottom of this best Skirmishers tier list. In Olympus, as most of the map has open spaces, he can use Stim to easily get close to covers to stay safe. Octane can also use his Jump Pad to swiftly traverse certain parts of the map.

Octane’s tactical injects a stim that boosts his walking and sprinting speed. Activating Stim also costs him a portion of his health. Octane’s Ultimate, Launch Pad, places a jump pad that catapults all players through the air.

