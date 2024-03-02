Apex Legends pro Albralelie announces retirement from ALGS

The Apex Legends pro player, Albralelie, has announced that he will be stepping down from competing in ALGS ( Apex Legends Global Series). Mac Kenzie “Albralelie” Beckwith is one of the best Apex Legends players from the United States who started competing in 2019 when this free-to-play battle royale was released.

Albralelie started his career as an Apex Legends pro player as a member of MRKN Clan and later got picked up by TSM. He also competed for FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, Cloud9, and FURIA Esports.

Read on to learn more about Albralelie’s retirement from ALGS.

Apex Legends pro Albralelie steps down from competing in ALGS

In a recent X post, Albralelie shared that this Sunday will be his last day competing in ALGS for the foreseeable future. He has also mentioned that he will be missing competing in tournaments but will need to recollect himself and move on.

Albralelie said that his mental health has been significantly worse than the last three years of him competing, and he desperately needs a break from it. He has been competing in various Apex Legends tournaments for five years, which has become a part of his life.

The Apex Legends pro has shared that the competitive viewer base has done several things that made his mental health worse. They have turned his livestream chat into a toxic place, which has pushed away some of Albralelie’s core viewers. Even though he knows that being a competitive player will get him hate here and there, it has been over the top lately.

Albralelie has also said in his X post that he will continue streaming Apex Legends and various other games. He also said he will stream games primarily to have fun in the future, which he has lost along the way while competing, and expressed that he wants to host coaching sessions and tournaments for his viewers along with various other things.

The post from Albralelie has shaken his fellow Apex Legends players and friends. They have expressed their sympathy and have wished him success in his next step forward.

