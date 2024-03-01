Is Ranked Duos coming to Apex Legends?

Apex Legends players might get a dedicated Ranked Duos mode soon. As of this writing, the battle royale title offers a variety of game modes to choose from, including Duos, Trios, Ranked, and Mixtape. The Mixtape mode includes Team Deathmatch, Control, and Gun Run. While there are Duos and Trios, the developer also released a Solo mode for a limited time during the Iron Crown Collection Event in Season 2.

The community manager of Respawn Entertainment, u/RSPN_Thieamy, recently hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on the r/apexlegends subreddit. A Reddit user, u/SuperProGamer7568, asked the developers if they would be adding a dedicated Ranked mode for Duos into the game, which was one of the leading questions of the AMA.

When can we expect Ranked Duos in Apex Legends?

One of the leading questions in the aforementioned AMA was about Ranked Duos in Apex Legends. The comment from u/SuperProGamer7568 gained a significant amount of traction, prompting a reply from a developer at Respawn Entertainment, RPSN_Laker.

They stated that they currently do not have any plans for dedicated Ranked Duos; however, they acknowledged the feedback from the community and stated that they were planning to act upon them in the near future.

If the appeal for the aforementioned game mode gains support and attention from the Apex Legends player base, the developers will likely add it for a limited time in this free-to-play battle royale.

Whenever the developers add a brand new game mode, they usually implement it into the game temporarily to gather user feedback and information before permanently incorporating it.

With that in mind, and given the lack of solid information, Apex Legends players may expect a dedicated Ranked Duos mode to be released during the upcoming Season 21 or Season 22, at the very least.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts that was released on February 4, 2019. This free-to-play battle royale title is available on platforms such as PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

