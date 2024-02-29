How to play Newcastle in Apex Legends

Newcastle in Apex Legends falls under the support class. As a support character, he primarily excels in defensive abilities, which helps teammates play more aggressively without having to think about anything else. Newcastle was introduced to the players in Season 13 and can be unlocked by spending 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. Thanks to his playstyle, Newcastle finds himself included in various team comps.

This article takes a deep dive and explores Newcastle’s kit and provides a guide for the players who want to master his abilities.

What are Newcastle’s abilities in Apex Legends?

Newcastle in Apex Legends is one of the support characters whose playstyle suits both aggressive and passive players. The following section lists all of her abilities:

Retrieve the Wounded (Passive Ability)

Newcastle’s passive ability is unique to himself, which allows him to drag his downed teammates while reviving them. He also protects them with his Revive Shield to make sure they don’t die while getting revived.

The health of the Revive Shield depends on Newcastle’s Knockdown Shield level and also regenerates after one second.

Mobile Shield (Tactical Ability)

You can throw a drone that projects a large shield in the front that lasts for 20 seconds if not destroyed or broken. You can also move the Mobile Shield by pressing the tactical ability button again to your desired spot.

The Mobile Shield is divided into two sections: the upper half and the lower half. Each section has 500 HP and can be destroyed separately.

Castle Wall (Ultimate Ability)

You can activate this ability to leap into your desired spot of allies to place a large wall. The wall comprises nine parts that can be destroyed separately, with each having 750 health. When placing the wall, any nearby enemies will be knocked back.

The outer side of the wall stays electrified for 30 seconds, stunning every enemy who tries to climb over it while also dealing 20 damage simultaneously.

How to use Newcastle in Apex Legends?

Newcastle in Apex Legends is an exceptionally fun Legend to play as. After the Legend perks were introduced in Season 20, Newcastle is one character that has received some excellent upgrades that help him utilize his kit to its full extent during a fight.

Here is an in-depth guide on how you can master Newcastle in Apex Legends:

Retrieve the Wounded

As mentioned earlier, Retrieve the Wounded is your Passive Ability exclusive to Newcastle in Apex Legends, which allows you to revive your teammates while moving. This allows you to fight more aggressively and revive teammates during a fight.

Whenever one of your allies gets knocked down during a fight, this ability proves to be crucial, as you can drag your teammates to safety to stay safe from enemy attacks.

Mobile Shield

Whenever in the open, exposed from multiple angles, use the model shield to get to the nearest cover safely while taking minimum to no damage. You can also utilize this Tactical ability to your advantage by going in and out whenever an enemy pushes you, similar to Gibraltar's Dome of Protection.

You can also use the Mobile Shield to make some aggressive pushes with your teammates to quickly conclude the fight, as your defense acts as an additional obstacle for the opponents.

Castle Wall

The Castle Wall is the Ultimate Ability exclusive to Newcastle in Apex Legends. You can use the wall to help your teammates in an area that lacks any cover or claim your desired spot in an open field/top of a building. You can also utilize the Castle Wall to block off doors or entrances of a building to ensure your teammates some safety while they heal.

Similar to the Mobile Shield, you can use Newcastle’s ultimate to aggressively push into enemies to knock them back and stun them to gain a massive advantage in the fight.

