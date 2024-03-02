Apex Legends "server shutting down" error: Possible reasons, fixes, and more

The Apex Legends "server shutting down" error has been a widespread problem in Season 20. There is an active investigation into the reasons behind it, but the root cause is yet to be determined. Players have taken to social media to express their frustration at the innumerable crashes they have faced in the past few hours, hoping Respawn Entertainment expediates the process of issuing a fix.

This article lists the potential reasons for the Apex Legends "server shutting down" error and provides temporary solutions to bypass the issue.

Possible reasons for Apex Legends "server shutting down" error

The Apex Legends "server shutting down" error has seemingly been affecting people since March 1, 2024. Though the results of the investigation are yet to be disclosed, numerous players have stumbled upon the probable cause for the error.

According to MST Wxltzy's post on X, players who use the Ring Console twice in a row can reportedly induce the game server crash. However, this is mere speculation, and until further notice from Respawn Entertainment, it cannot be confirmed as the sole cause of the error.

Nevertheless, there are a few temporary fixes you can try out in case the problem happens to be client-sided.

Probable fixes for Apex Legends "server shutting down" error

Here are some potential fixes to bypass the Apex Legends "server shutting down" error:

1) Check your internet connection

For its faulty servers, Apex Legends tends to cause a server error at the slightest network inconvenience. If you have any persistent packet loss problems or connectivity issues, you could potentially be disconnected from the game, prompting a server crash error. This means you must check your internet connection to see if it's running well before opening the game.

2) Opt for an ethernet connection

If you are in the habit of using WiFi to play multiplayer games, you are bound to suffer from network issues. A LAN cable will fix and bypass most of your network problems for multiplayer games, and especially for Apex Legends.

The consistency of network data transfer is unparalleled on a LAN cable, and it provides you with an optimal experience for gaming. However, when using WiFi, there are frequent network inconsistencies, which could be the root of problems such as the Apex Legends "stuck on loading screen" error or the "server shutting down" bug.

3) Enable login verification

While it might seem redundant, numerous issues in Apex Legends, such as the "Gifting not working" error, have lately been traced back to players failing to perform their login verification. If you haven't already, you should verify your account and bypass this problem.

