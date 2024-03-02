Apex Legends "internal server" error: Possible reasons, fixes, and more

The Apex Legends "internal server" error is a fairly common problem in the game. It surfaces almost every new season, especially during the launch period. However, three weeks into Season 20, players are suddenly being hit by it again, causing innate frustration at the consistent loss of Ranked Points and oftentimes abandon penalties.

This article explores all possible reasons for the occurrence of this Apex Legends Season 20 error and provides a list of viable solutions to the issue.

Possible reasons for Apex Legends "internal server" error

The Apex Legends "internal server" error is primarily rooted in server-side issues on Respawn and EA's end. It generally surfaces around the launch of a new season, as the live servers of the game get overcrowded by new and returning players. This is similar to the Apex Legends "stuck on loading screen" error.

Apex Legends is notoriously known for its poor servers. As these already failing servers get overcrowded, they crash, causing frustration in the community. The developer generally offers a fix within a span of a few hours, temporarily resolving the issue.

However, if the problem comes from your end, you can opt for the following solutions to correct them.

Fixes for Apex Legends "internal server" error

You can try the following fixes to bypass the Apex Legends "internal server" error:

1) Check your internet connection

Having a faulty internet connection is the number one reason for client-sided "internal server" errors. You will see numerous lag spikes while you are playing the game, along with bursts of being disconnected. Eventually, you are kicked from the match and are greeted with this error.

Check your internet connection and make sure everything is in order before you proceed to boot up the game again. If all is well and the problem persists, check out our other solutions.

2) Opt for an ethernet connection

Multiplayer games require a consistent and stable internet connection. However, if you are in the habit of playing online games using Wi-Fi, there is always the possibility of your network being hindered or the appropriate packets between your PC, console, and router being disrupted (due to its wireless nature).

For best results, swap your wireless connectivity for an ethernet connection. Getting a LAN cable connected between your router and your preferred platform will provide you with a stable connection, allowing seamless data transfer and resolving the error.

3) Verify your game files

In case your game files have been corrupted, there is always the possibility of Apex Legends running into an unexpected error. Verify your game files and restart the game; this should bypass the issue.

If the given solutions fail, it is possibly a server-side error on Respawn and EA's part. Keep a tab on the official servers at https://apexlegendsstatus.com.

