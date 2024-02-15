Apex Legends "stuck on loading screen" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

There have been numerous reports of the Apex Legends "stuck on loading screen" error affecting the game after the debut of Season 20. While no definitive causes have been determined for this error yet, we do have some plausible theories that can cause such problems for players. Many of the error reports can be attributed to the launch of the new Season and are likely dur to the tremendous load on Apex servers in the past two days.

This article will explore some easy fixes for this error and the potential causes for this issue.

Possible fixes for the Apex Legends "stuck on loading screen" error

Expand Tweet

While the Apex Legends "stuck on loading screen" error is typically caused due to server-side problems, there is a possibility of it being triggered by issues on the client side.

Problems such as a faulty or inconsistent internet connection or even corrupt game files could be potential causes of this error. In case the problem stems from your end, you can check out these solutions to help get rid of it.

1) Check your internet connection

Apex Legends tends to disconnect and cause network issues at the slightest of hiccups. If you have a faulty internet connection and have packet loss or network disruptions, the game will consistently kick you out, or worse, it won't even let you log in.

Make sure your internet connection is fully functional and smooth to bypass the Apex Legends "stuck on loading screen" error.

2) Use an ethernet cable

In case you are running the game on a wireless network, we urge you to opt for LAN connectivity instead. Wireless networks are notorious for having network hiccups and connectivity dropouts that are especially problematic when it comes to online gaming.

For a seamless gaming experience, switch to a LAN cable. The difference will be quite apparent as you will have a consistent and steady flow of data from your router to your designated device.

3) Verify the integrity of game files

If you have had power outages or even network problems while downloading the latest update for Apex, you might have corrupted files in your game directory. This will cause issues such as the Apex Legends "stuck on loading screen" error, barring you from playing the game.

Head to your preferred game client and simply verify the integrity of all your game files to bypass this issue.

Possible reasons for the Apex Legends "stuck on loading screen" error

Expand Tweet

Apex Legends "stuck on loading screen" error usually occurs when a new season of the game is launched. After each seasonal update or even a mid-season patch, the Apex servers get overwhelmed by the influx of both new and old players. This leads to server breakdown, causing various errors.

As discussed above, if the server is not at fault, it is most likely a problem on your end. Implementing the fixes we've discussed should take care of any network issues bugging you.

For more Apex news, check these links below:

Who will receive the newest Heirloom in Apex Legends || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin || How to unlock Reactive Flatline || Unlock free Legends || Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends ||