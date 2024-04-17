TwitchCon 2024 Rotterdam Schedule released: Full list of featured streamers

Twitch has released the full list of featured streamers for the upcoming TwitchCon 2024 Rotterdam at the Ahoy Convention Centre. Set to take place on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 3, the schedule for the two-day convention has also been announced, with a lot to do for fans and Partners alike.

Events range from community meetups to meet and greets of people's favorite streamers, with content creators also getting to attend the Partner Party. Fans looking to travel to the Netherlands for the event should do well to check up on hotels and other attractions around the city.

But the most important attraction of all will be the list of featured streamers slated to attend TwitchCon 2024 Rotterdam. Here are the Twitch stars touted to attend the convention as featured streamers:

Sweet_Anita

JackManifoldTV

Amar

CyborgAngel

FiNessi

Lumenti

Saar

StreamwithLien

AndreaOMeVoy

daniellippens

lydia__a,

Radderss

Samora

BagheraJones

Ebonix

LEAH

MrGibbon

ronnyberger

Shylily

Syrix

bekyamon

Fems

levideweerd

owengjuicetv

RouzVega

Smajor

Twoosie

Twitch announces full schedule for TwitchCon 2024 Rotterdam

Celebrating the creators, TwitchCon 2024 Rotterdam is the first convention being organized this year by the Amazon-owned streaming platform. While the featured stream is getting a lot of attention online, it is in no way the definitive list of the actual number of streamers who are going to be at the event in June.

The opening ceremony is slated to start at 10:30 in the morning at the Twitch Rivals arena, with other events such as the MOBA Games Community Meetup and a musical performance by YouTuber Mia Ramer starting at other venues such as the Kappa Cabana Stage simultaneously.

Coupled with that, spaces will be reserved for different community meetups. One of the main lures of the convention, the Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge where streamers go toe-to-toe against each other in various games will take place on Sunday at 11:00 local time.

Several Twitch Partners such as Perrikaryal, Warwick, and others who are not on the list above will be attending. Since it is the premier European streaming convention, attendees can expect content creators from around the continent and beyond to travel to the Netherlands.

And considering past events, popular American streamers may also catch a flight over the Atlantic to drop in at the TwitchCon Rotterdam. As June 29 approaches, fans can expect their favorite creators to personally talk about their plans for the convention on their streams.

Twitch users can also expect announcements from the CEO and other higher-ups, as the Amazon-owned platform tends to announce policy changes and new community guidelines at the convention.

