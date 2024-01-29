Twitch streamer Perri "Perrikaryal" is going back to controlling video games with her mind, this time playing the smash-hit Palworld. She achieved this incredible feat with the help of an EEG device and has taken it upon herself to play popular titles by just using her brain to move and execute actions with her character. She even beat Elden Ring this way last year, shocking fans.

Perri uploaded a short clip of her using the EEG, an electroencephalogram, to move her character in Palworld on X, and the video is gradually garnering views with other gaming professionals also highlighting her achievements. One viewer lauded her effort, saying:

"Damn you are talented"

"This is groundbreaking": Twitch streamer Perrikaryal uses an EEG device to play Palworld with her mind

Despite the various controversies surrounding Palworld, the open-world creature collector has taken the video game world by storm, selling millions of copies since it was released in early access earlier this month. The MMO has shocked veteran streamers as well, with Asmongold praising Palworld for overtaking Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring on Steam.

Perikaryal is not an average Twitch streamer, however, and has made quite a splash in the content creation industry after training an encephalogram (normally used by doctors and researchers) to recognize certain brain functions, which she then mapped to different controls.

As per her post on X, her latest innovation has allowed her to play Palworld by using mind control to do a variety of things. As mentioned before, she did beat Elden Ring using the EEG, but only by mapping certain controls to the device, such as the attack button.

This time, however, she has made the "most complete controller yet" and can hit things, throw pal spheres, interact with the environment, change weapons, and do much more by just thinking about specific things. For example, by thinking about spinning plates, Perrikaryal's character picked up a stone on the ground, essentially simulating pressing the pick-up button.

The Twitch streamer was quite impressed with how things were working in-game and, after catching a pal, she stated:

"Guys we have a four mental command, completely hand-free mind controller for Palworld! I've never done this before. Seriously, having four commands work simultaneously, that's something I have never been able to do. This is groundbreaking, this is the best the controller has ever been!"

Here are some fan reactions from social media, where viewers mostly praised her for achieving such a task. Many wanted the Twitch streamer to play more games with it, with some suggesting that they were willing to pay money to get her mind control device to play games with.

Devices like the one being used by Perrikaryal are not just novelty controllers. They can become very useful tools to enhance accessibility for disabled video game players.