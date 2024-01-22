"Think about how f**king ridiculous that is!" - Asmongold shocked at Palworld overtaking Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring on Steam

Prominent MMORPG Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has commented on Palworld becoming one of Steam's most popular games. During a livestream on January 21, 2024, Asmongold discussed a tweet from the game's official X handle, stating that Palworld had sold over three million copies 40 hours after its release.

The Texan looked up statistics on the SteamDB website, revealing that the action-adventure survival game reached an impressive peak of 1,291,967 players over 24 hours. In addition, 797,789 people played the game at the time.

Asmongold then reviewed the "all-time peak" of Steam's most-played games and discovered that Palworld had surpassed Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, New World, Hogwarts Legacy, and Baldur's Gate 3.

Twitch star shared his thoughts and said:

"Palworld is beating out Cyberpunk (2077), Elden Ring, New World, Hogwarts Legacy, and Baldur's Gate 3! All at the same time, while it is being also on Game Pass. Think about how f**king ridiculous that is! 'That's so insane.' That is beyond f**king insane! This is incredible!"

Asmongold comments on people being "furious" at Palworld becoming a successful game

Asmongold continued the conversation, addressing those who were "furious" that Palworld had become a successful game. He cited X user @TAHK0's tweet as an example, who wrote:

"It’s kinda wild how much people will look away from this stuff if it’s something they like, especially right after all the talk about standing with creatives."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder remarked:

"They served a need in the market and the market responded. Much to the dismay and dissatisfaction of a lot of people on Twitter... there have been a number of people who have been furious at the fact that Palworld is successful. And, the funny thing about that is that - very clearly and so obviously, none of them matter."

Timestamp: 00:21:00

He added:

"This has been something that I've been talking about for about two or three years now... is that, nobody really cares about the minutia of how a game is created. Nobody cares about the process. Nobody cares about the tools used. Nobody cares about who worked on it. Nobody cares about any of these things. They only care about the final, end-user product."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section featured over a thousand reactions. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

Palworld was released on January 18, 2024, and is now available as an Early Access title. At the time of writing, the game received a "very positive" reception, with over 39,554 reviews.