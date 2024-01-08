"I will have something to say" - Asmongold claims lawsuit has been filed amid alleged charity fraud controversy

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has provided details about the alleged charity fraud controversy involving him and other prominent internet personalities. For context, in December 2023, renowned esports journalist Jacob Wolf reported that Softgiving (now known as Brandfluence) "quietly collected" 42% of donations from Twitch streamers' charity livestreams.

Here's what Jacob Wolf wrote in a tweet posted on December 22, 2023:

"Over a period of two years, Brandfluence - then known as Softgiving - quietly collected 42 percent of donations from some of Twitch's most-watched charity streams, public tax records show."

During a livestream on January 7, 2024, Asmongold claimed he was unable to speak on the matter because there was an ongoing lawsuit regarding the alleged charity fraud. He said:

"This might come as a big surprise to you guys - but the reason why I haven't talked about this is because there's an ongoing lawsuit. Big f**king surprise! I haven't talked about the big thing that there's a lawsuit about. Did anybody out there... yeah, big f**king surprise, guys! Jesus!"

The Austin, Texas native added that he would address the debacle once the lawsuit was resolved:

"Rest assured... after it's over, I will have something to say."

Asmongold continued the conversation, explaining why he hadn't spoken out about Softgiving's alleged charity fraud. He elaborated:

"The reason why I never addressed it before is that - I never address comments or accusations that are made by random nobodies on Twitter or Reddit. Because there's no accountability if they're wrong or they say something stupid. But, I will address something that somebody says who has a public platform because they have to take accountability for being morons. That's the reason why."

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) went on to say that people "getting mad" about the situation "didn't matter" to him:

"So, if people go and they, you know, they get really mad about it and anything about anything else - it doesn't really matter to me. Because those people are just like... it's like, you know, I drive down the street and a dog barks at me. Do I really think to myself, 'What did I do wrong?' No! Who cares? And also, they have no accountability."

Fans react to Asmongold's clip

Asmongold's clip, in which he revealed that there was an ongoing lawsuit regarding the alleged charity fraud, was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what netizens had to say about it:

According to Redditor u/MikeDuppOnDaFan, Asmongold was "furious" because the controversy was attracting attention. Meanwhile, another community member believed that Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" didn't make a video about the situation because he's associated with OTK.