“Who gives a sh*t?” - Asmongold responds to comments about him and OTK streamers being involved in alleged charity scam

OTK member and Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" took to his secondary Twitch channel (Zackrawrr) to give his opinion on a recent charity scam controversy that involved him, along with some other streamers such as Felix "xQc." For context, back in December 2023, a report by Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) alleged that Matt Pfaltzgraf (CEO of Softgiving) pocketed 42% of the funds collected for charities.

Softgiving has a long list of streamers it paid to promote its organization. Naturally, those influencers were criticized for being associated with the organization when the controversy came to light.

Asmongold, however, remained unfazed by the drama, simply stating:

"Who gives a sh*t?"

Asmongold reacts to fan's comment about allegations against him and other OTK streamers

Asmongold, one of the veteran streamers and co-owners of One True King (OTK), shared his take on the recent drama involving Softgiving and its alleged charity scam. During yesterday's stream (January 5, 2024), Zack read out a chat message that said:

"Some huge allegations were made against you and some OTK streamers."

(Timestamp: 01:12:55)

Asmongold added that just because he (or other OTK members) has been accused doesn't mean he has to speak about it publicly. He said:

"Somebody makes an allegation against me, now somehow I have to respond to it? No. I don't have to say anything. 'Oh, a big allegation, oh no, oh wow,' who gives a f**k? Am I gonna sit here and try to 'Oh I'm gonna try to defend myself and explain it to people.' No, there's no reason to."

He added:

"I'm fully aware that people are always gonna have some sort of accusations against me - 'Oh, I did this,' 'I did that,' 'I'm a scammer,'...'I'm a bad person,'...guys, here's the thing, I don't go out of my way to actively shut these stuff down because any reasonable person looks into it will see the truth..."

What did the community say?

The post was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Many community members had the opinion that the streamers should also be held accountable for promoting an organization (especially since the streamers are already financially well off) that is now being investigated for an alleged scam:

Comment byu/BitchinPete from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/BitchinPete from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/BitchinPete from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/BitchinPete from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/BitchinPete from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/BitchinPete from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Speaking about charity scams, Jirard "The Completionist" is another influencer who has recently been embroiled in a similar allegation. Jirard runs the Open Hand Foundation, which is accused of withholding funds collected through donations.