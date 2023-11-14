What are the allegations against The Completionist's Open Hand Foundation?

Gaming content creator Jirard Khali, known as "The Completionist" and formerly as ThatOneVideoGamer, is currently dealing with some serious allegations of financial fraud. His charitable organization, The Open Hand Foundation, is accused of withholding over $600,000 intended for dementia patients and research.

On November 14, the accusations gained public attention when Karl Jobst, a YouTuber with 905K subscribers, released a comprehensive video on his channel. The video provided a detailed account of how Jirard's foundation has allegedly been holding back substantial sums totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.

This revelation contradicts the YouTuber's public statements on his channel, where he has claimed to be actively supporting dementia research facilities, such as the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

Exploring the allegations made against The Completionist

Karl Jobst posted a 12-minute YouTube video presenting a compilation of evidence gathered over the past few weeks. In the video, he accused The Completionist and The Open Hand Foundation of allegedly generating revenue under false pretenses.

One crucial piece of evidence presented by Karl Jobst was the publicly available tax filing, as The Open Hand Foundation operates as a non-profit organization. The document revealed a consistent pattern since 2014, with the organization receiving over $100,000 in donations annually.

Notably, only a small portion of these funds were allocated for expenses, while the majority remained in the organization's account instead of being donated, raising questions about the handling of the contributed money.

Karl Jobst shares tax filing documents. (Image via YouTube/Karl Jobst)

Karl Jobst also contacted the organization to address the discrepancies. The response he received was dubious, with the foundation asserting that they had made donations before their official non-profit registration (pre-2014), making verification difficult and adding to concerns about transparency.

Karl Jobst reveals The Open Hand Foundation's response. (Image via YouTube/Karl Jobst)

Despite consistently claiming support for various organizations dedicated to dementia research, the organization's email indicated that they only collaborate with organizations they deem worthy of needing the funds, introducing a contradiction in their stated commitment.

Karl Jobst went on to assert that the financial inconsistencies presented could potentially be viewed as "charity fraud." This implies the act of obtaining funds from the public under false pretenses, raising serious ethical and legal concerns about the organization's practices.

The Completionist accused of "charity fraud". (Image via YouTube/Karl Jobst)

Karl also shared additional comments from the organization, where they asserted that they believe their financial dealings fall within the bounds of fair use.

The Open Hand Foundation asserts that they have conducted business fairly. (Image via YouTube/Karl Jobst)

While The Completionist has not issued an official statement, he participated in a Discord call with Karl and Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers." In the call, he claimed that he was unaware until 2021 that the funds were not being directed towards charitable causes.