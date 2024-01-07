"It's kinda f**ked up" - Twitch streamer calls out MoistCr1TiKaL for allegedly sending "all the bullies" to her

Twitch streamer Caitlin "supcaitlin" took to her stream to criticize fellow streamer and content creator Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" for allegedly inciting online hostility towards her. To provide context, Caitlin had recently streamed with one of her moderators, during which she engaged in verbal teasing that has been widely interpreted as bullying by many viewers.

Charlie, who frequently reacts to various online clips, also weighed in on the stream, asserting that Caitlin was insulting her moderators. However, according to Caitlin, this has instigated the online community to bully her in return. She said:

"I'm actually a big Charlie fan, but after that video, I'm no longer. It's kinda f**ked up to make a video about me "bullying" someone...what I did in the video, to be taken out of context, and to watch a short clip of my stream, looks like bullying, right?"

She added:

"But then you make a video that would get over a million views to send all the bullies to me. Isn't it kinda f**ked? Is it not kinda f**ked up, you think?"

What did MoistCr1TiKaL say about Twitch streamer who supposedly bullied her mod?

Supcaitlin recently hosted a rather intriguing stream where she established a goal - if she received a $500 donation, she committed to kissing her moderator. However, the clip captured her seemingly treating her mod with disdain, almost condescendingly.

MoistCr1TiKaL echoed a similar sentiment when reacting to the incident, stating:

"That is soul-crushingly mean-spirited. That is downright diabolical. Saying if you wanna get drunk, just try and kiss Dilly (the mod), you'll be f**ked up by the end of the night and this is the attitude for the entire stream. She makes it clear that she can't really stand to be around him unless she is extraordinarily drunk."

(Timestamp: 01:15)

He added:

"This whole thing was her idea, this was her donation incentive and now she's acting like it's the worst thing that ever happened to her. It's so bad that she's gotta rinse her mouth out."

What did the community say?

The clip of the Twitch streamer criticizing MoistCr1TiKaL for his commentary video was shared to the r/Livestreamfail subreddit, which garnered a lot of comments.

Supcaitlin isn't the sole streamer who has fallen out of favor with MoistCr1TiKaL. He recently criticized another streamer, Jack Doherty, for his recent misbehavior, including doxxing and causing disturbances in public.