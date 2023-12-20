"I'm very proud of my weight loss story" - Dream admits old face reveal picture was real, explains why he "lied" about it

YouTuber and Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" has released a comprehensive one-hour-long video addressing the serious allegations circulating since October 2022. Nevertheless, before delving into the more serious matters, he has also officially confirmed the authenticity of the old picture that was leaked a couple of years back.

For those unfamiliar, the leaked picture surfaced in 2021, portraying a visibly overweight teenager wearing a blue tee. Since that time, the YouTuber has, of course, undergone a significant weight loss transformation. Speaking about his journey, he said:

"I'm very proud of my weight loss story."

(Timestamp: 00:03:56)

"The face leak photo...it was me" - Dream finally admits old leaked picture is real

Dream has made a comeback to his primary channel, sharing an in-depth video addressing some of his past allegations. Within the video, he also explained a leaked picture that had emerged on Twitter (now X) a couple of years ago. He admitted:

"I wanna start with the biggest lie I have ever told. The face leak photo...it was me. Of course, it was when I was really young and I have lost a lot of weight since then and it wasn't at all representative of what I look like now."

Old tweet of YouTuber where he denied the image (Image via YouTube/Dream)

He added:

"Obviously, I said many times that it wasn't and a lot of people have and still use that against me saying I was dishonest. But the reason I lied about that was because of the face reveal. I had been planning the face reveal for years. I sacrificed so much by staying inside and avoiding cameras..."

He further added that the face leak photo added more "suspense" to his whole face reveal arc. he said:

"If anything, the face leak photo probably ended up creating more suspense and excitement to see if I was lying or if I actually looked like the picture. Now, of course, there was a lot of personal information attached to the leaked picture - 'How I was found?' 'Where it was leaked from?,' so that definitely contributed to why I lied about it."

Interestingly, the YouTuber also pleasantly surprised his fans by sharing some previously unreleased childhood photos. Here are a couple of them:

YouTuber shares old pictures of himself (Image via YouTube/Dream)

