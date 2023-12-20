Dream responds to MoistCr1TiKaL's accusations that he posts "creepy pictures and thirst traps"

Clay "Dream" has addressed various allegations leveled against him in a video titled The Truth. He also responded to Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL's" accusations. For those unaware, on November 24, 2023, MoistCr1TiKaL commented on the Minecraft star's grooming controversy and accused him of being a "narcissist" and engaging in "very inappropriate ways" with his audience.

He said:

"I truly believe Dream is a narcissist. I think most people believe that and I think Dream knows his audience mainly skews towards kids. Dream's audience has always been on the younger side of things and yet Dream constantly engages with them in very inappropriate ways such as, like, posting thirst traps. He does post thirst traps, even knowing that his fans are children."

In the 90-minute video, Dream urged those who agreed with MoistCr1TiKaL's comments to give him the benefit of the doubt. He then displayed "every photo and video" that he had posted on the internet and explained why his Snapchat content is "very different" from what he posts on other social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Dream then mentioned fake accounts on X, claiming they post "thirst trap captions" using his photos. He added:

"This has fooled tons of people, including people that have made pretty big videos about me. And, I wouldn't be surprised at all if Charlie saw this account a couple of times and thought its tweets were mine."

"There's a lot of fake accounts that people fall for all the time" - Dream responds to MoistCr1TiKaL's accusations

Dream responded to MoistCr1TiKaL's accusations at the 12-minute mark of the video. After playing a clip from MoistCr1TiKaL's video titled, Dream Situation is Crazy, the streamer said:

"I just want to ask if you're watching this and you share the same opinion, try and give me the benefit of the doubt. Genuinely listen to what I have to say and discard your preconceived biases. Because, yeah, if you think someone is creepy and then they're accused of being a creep, it clearly changes how you think."

In response to MoistCr1TiKaL's claim that he posts "thirst traps," the 24-year-old showed a sped-up slideshow of pictures posted on social media:

"I didn't reveal my face until last year. I can actually, pretty reasonably, show you every photo and video of myself that I've ever posted on the internet. So, they're going to start scrolling by now, in a completely random order.

Timestamp: 00:13:00

He explained how posting content on Snapchat differs from Instagram and provided context for the pictures he shared on the former:

"While you watch, it's important to note that - what you post on something like Snapchat is very different than something you'd post on Instagram or Twitter. Snapchat runs ads every five or six photos and encourages you to post upwards of 100 photos or videos a day to have the most growth and make the most money. They only last 24 hours, like an Instagram Story. So, on Snapchat, you kind of just spam anything."

The YouTuber continued:

"So for me, it's silly filters, my cat, whatever food I'm eating that day. I get a haircut. Because of that, it's much easier to take one silly photo from Snapchat, out of context, and make it out to be something that it's not."

The Florida native then addressed the prevalence of fake accounts on X that re-posted his Snapchat photos. While citing the example of X user @dreamwastalen, the streamer elaborated:

"On top of that, there's a lot of fake accounts that I think people fall for all the time. They post thirst trap captions using my photos. And, with how many likes they get, there's a lot of people that casually scroll Twitter and think their posts are mine. There's one specific one that was extremely popular and verified - before it was suspended."

Streamer showcases fake X account re-posting his images (Image via YouTube)

He added:

"These are just completely normal photos I posted of myself with no caption. But, they re-post them and put a weird caption."

The Minecraft star addressed several other controversies in the video, such as his grooming allegations, his feud with Nicolas Cantu, the Minecraft speedrun cheating drama, and others. Readers can learn more by clicking here.