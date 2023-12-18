"It's the fat tax" - Boogie2988 responds to TikToker showing how to book "free" seats on airplane for plus-size travelers

Prominent internet personality Steven "Boogie2988" has garnered attention on social media after responding to a viral TikTok video. On December 17, 2023, Boogie2988 shared TikToker @jaebaeofficial's clip, demonstrating how to book "free" seats on an airplane for plus-size travelers. While citing Southwest Airlines' "Customer Size Policy," @jaebaeofficial said:

"Have you heard about Southwest Airlines' Customer Size Policy, and how plus-sized travelers, who need more room, can get a second seat for free? Or reimburse if they book it in advance? I'm going to go ahead and show you how you can book your second seat for comfort on Southwest Airlines' website using their Customer Size Policy."

The 49-year-old YouTuber wrote that he has "proudly paid for a second seat" on an aircraft for "over a decade" and added:

"I have proudly paid for a second seat for over a decade now. It’s the fat tax and it needs to be paid. If you can afford the McDonald’s you can afford the extra seat."

"I don't think being able to afford McDonald's correlates to being able to afford a plane ticket" - Fans react to Boogie2988's response to viral TikTok

The YouTuber's tweet, dated December 17, 2023 (Image via X)

Boogie2988's response to TikToker's trick to get "free" airplane tickets for plus-size individuals has garnered hundreds of reactions. Some fans lauded the YouTuber's tweet:

Fans praise the YouTuber's recent tweet (Image via X)

X user @DaBeardedXeno opined that airline companies should not try to over-accommodate a plane's cabin:

X user @DaBeardedXeno's comment (Image via X)

User @NRothmeyer agreed with the content creator's take:

X user @NRothmeyer's comment (Image via X)

Meanwhile, one community member disagreed with Boogie2988, stating that if a person can afford McDonald's, they could also afford an extra plane ticket. X user @Nasdorachi wrote:

"Bro lmao... first off I agree with what you're saying. But I don't think being able to afford McDonald's correlates to being able to afford a plane ticket. McDonald's is like 6-15 dollars per meal and a plane ticket starts at like 200 ish, lol."

X user @Nasdorachi's comment (Image via X)

User @Overlord_Gary accused the YouTuber of being "fatphobic":

X user @Overlord_Gary's comment (Image via X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In addition to being a YouTube veteran, Boogie2988 is also a well-known Twitch streamer. He joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2009 and currently boasts 412,199 followers on his channel.